GUNS N’ ROSES Teasing Announcement Wednesday

Guns N’ Roses will begin their European Not In The Lifetime Tour 2017 in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, May 27th. The reunited band featuring Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan is teasing some sort of an announcement on Wednesday. Check out this teaser video below stating "We're just getting started...":

In an unprecedented double-bill, Guns N’ Roses and The Who are teaming up for one-off show on October 1st at Estadio La Plata in Buenos Aires, Argentina. GN’R’s Nightrain pre-sale begins on May 22nd and public on-sale will commence the following day. VIP are yet to be determined.

For more details click here.

According to a report from Billboard, Guns N' Roses' epic Not In This Lifetime tour has raked in $230 million since its April 2016 launch, not including revenue yet to be reported from seven Asian markets during the first quarter of 2017. The North American leg alone grossed a total of $116.8 million with over one million tickets sold.

The Not In This Lifetime tour features founding G'N'R members Axl Rose (vocals), Slash (guitars) and Duff McKagan (bass) backed by drummer Frank Ferrer, guitarist Richard Fortus, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist, Melissa Reese.

Not In This Lifetime Tour 2017 dates:

May

27 - Slane Castle - Dublin, Ireland

30 - Estadio San Mames - Bilbao, Spain

June

2 - Passeio Martimo De Alges - Lisbon, Portugal

4 - Estadio Vicente Calderon - Madrid, Spain

7 - Letzigrund Stadium - Zurich, Switzerland

10 - Autodromo - Imola, Italy

13 - Olympiastadion - Munich, Germany

16 - London Stadium - London, UK

20 - Stadion Energie Gdansk - Gdansk, Poland

22 - Messe - Hannover, Germany

24 - Werchter Classic - Werchter, Belgium

27 - Telia Parken - Copenhagen, Denmark

29 - Friends Arena - Stockholm, Sweden

July

1 - Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto - Hämeenlinna, Finland

4 - Letnany Airport - Prague, Czech Republic

7 - Stade De France - Paris, France

10 - Ernst Happel Stadium - Vienna, Austia

12 - Goffertpark - Nijmegen, Netherlands

15 - Hayarkon Park - Tel Aviv, Israel

27 - The Dome at America's Center - St. Louis, MO

30 - U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

August

2 - Sports Authority Field at Mile High - Denver, CO

8 - Miami Marlins Stadium - Miami, FL

11 - BB&T Field - Winston-Salem, NC

13 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, PA

16 - New Era Field - Buffalo, NY

19 - Parc Jean Drapeau - Montreal, QC

21 - TD Place Stadium - Ottawa, ON

24 - Investors Group Field - Winnipeg, MB

27 - Mosaic Stadium - Regina, SK

30 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

September

1 - BC Place Stadium - Vancouver, BC

3 - The Gorge - George, WA

6 - Sun Bowl Stadium - El Paso, TX

8 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX

October

1 - Estadio La Plata - Buenos Aires, Argentina (with The Who)