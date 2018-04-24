GUNS N' ROSES To Perform Iceland's Largest Concert Ever In July

Guns N' Roses will be performing a giant concert at Laugardalsvöllur football stadium in Reykjavik on July 24th, reports Iceland Monitor. This will be the largest concert ever to be held in Iceland.

The organizers behind the successful Secret Solstice festival are behind the venture and it will take around one week to prepare Laugardalsvöllur for the concert. Thirty-five containers are required to ship equipment to Iceland and 150 staff will accompany the band.

Tickets will be available on www.show.is with prices starting at 18.900 ISK. Ticket sales begin on May 1st at 10 AM.

Find Guns N' Roses' live itinerary here.

The nominees for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards have been revealed, and Guns N' Roses have been nominated in the "Top Touring Artist" and "Top Rock Tour" categories.

In the Top Touring Artist category, GN'R to up against Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran and U2. In the Top Rock Tour category, they're competing against Coldplay and U2. A full list of nominees can be found here.

Billboard Music Awards nominees are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement. These measurements are tracked year-round by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound. The awards are based on the reporting period of April 8, 2017 through March 31, 2018.

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards ceremony airs May 20th on NBC.