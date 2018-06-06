GUNS N' ROSES To Perform In South Africa This November

Guns N' Roses have updated their Not In This Lifetime Tour schedule with a single date in South Africa. The band will perform at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on November 29th. Get pre-sale tickets at Computicket. General ticket sales from June 7th at Big Concerts.

Guns N' Roses perform tonight, Wednesday June 6th, at Dyreskuepladsen in Odense, Denmark. Find the band's live itinerary here.

During GN'R's June 3rd concert in Berlin, Germany, the band performed a cover of the Velvet Revolver track "Slither". Fan-filmed video can be seen below. The track was featured on the Velvet Revolver debut album Contraband, released in 2004. Velvet Revolver's lineup included Guns N' Roses members Slash, Duff McKagan and Matt Sorum, as well as frontman Scott Weiland and guitarist Dave Kushner.