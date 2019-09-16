GUNS N' ROSES To Perform Intimate Citi Sound Vault Show In LosAngeles, Exclusively For Citi Cardmembers

Citi, in partnership with Live Nation, just announced that rock legends Guns N' Roses will perform at the iconic Hollywood Palladium on Saturday, September 21 as part of the highly coveted Citi Sound Vault series. Returning to this venue for the first time in nearly a decade, fans will get to experience the magic of their outrageously successful Not In This Lifetime Tour in an intimate setting. Last year the band made history by performing in Hawaii for the first time ever at Honolulu's Aloha Stadium.

Starting today through September 18 at 10 PM, PT, Citi cardmembers who would like to attend the Guns N' Roses Hollywood Palladium show can register to unlock access to tickets via Verified Fan. On September 20 at 9 AM, PT, fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to search for and use their Citi card to purchase tickets for the performance. Register here for additional information. A limited number of tickets will be allocated exclusively for Nightrain members to purchase via the fan club.

Guns N' Roses fans rejoiced when Axl, Slash, and Duff reunited for the Not In This Lifetime Tour back in 2016. Since their unbelievable return, the rock icons have performed 150+ shows for over 5 million fans in stadiums, arenas, and as part of festivals worldwide. They have dominated 14 stadiums and held five summer festival headlining slots around the world as part of the monumental run. The European dates in 2018 alone brought the mind-blowing stage show to over 750,000 fans. Produced and promoted by Live Nation, the tour has become one of the highest grossing and most successful outings of all time.

Launched in 2017, in partnership with Live Nation, Citi Sound Vault provides Citi cardmembers with exclusive access to intimate performances by some of music's biggest artists known for selling out arenas and stadiums. Fans and artists continue to rave about the Citi Sound Vault series and the unique connection its creates to bond with artists through the power of their music. Other artists who have performed include Madonna, Eminem, P!NK, Katy Perry, Childish Gambino, Luke Bryan, Metallica, Sting, Muse, Chris Stapleton and The Chainsmokers.

"Citi Sound Vault takes exclusive access to the next level for our cardmembers to experience their favorite artists like never before," said Jennifer Breithaupt, Global Consumer Chief Marketing Officer at Citi. "Guns N' Roses is the latest in an impressive roster of major artists to have played in the Citi Sound Vault series and we're thrilled to be bringing them into the intimate Hollywood Palladium for an experience our cardmembers will never forget."

Citi and Live Nation - the world's largest live entertainment company - have a longstanding relationship that is focused on providing fans with more access to their favorite artists and providing next-gen experiences. Together, Citi and Live Nation continue to deliver unrivaled experiences for fans.

Guns N’ Roses recently announced the special guests appearing on their Not In This Lifetime Tour, revving back up on September 25. Bishop Gunn, Blackberry Smoke, Dirty Honey, Shooter Jennings, and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown will open for GN'R on select dates throughout the fall run.

The legendary group returns to the US later this month - their first time touring the United States in 2019. This includes two nights at Las Vegas’ legendary Colosseum at Caesars Palace, their most intimate venue since the 2017 performance at The Apollo Theater. GN'R will also make highly anticipated stops at major festivals, along with two goliath Mexico dates at stadiums in Guadalajara and Tijuana. Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com.

In conjunction with the announcement, GN'R has released a video featuring Not In This Lifetime special guests alongside some of the incredible names appearing prior to GN'R on their festival dates including Ice Cube, The Raconteurs, Deftones, and Brandi Carlile. The band will play at Louder Than Life Festival, Austin City Limits, Exit 111 Festival, and Voodoo Festival. Watch the clip below.

Tour dates and guests:

September

25 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center - Shooter Jennings

28 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival - Ice Cube *

October

1 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena - Shooter Jennings

4 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits - The Raconteurs *

7 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena - Bishop Gunn

11 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits - The Raconteurs *

13 - Manchester, TN - Exit 111 Festival - Deftones *

15 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena - Blackberry Smoke

18 - Guadalajara, MX - Estadio Jalisco

20 - Tijuana, MX - Estadio Caliente

23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena - Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown

25 - New Orleans, LA - Voodoo Festival - Brandi Carlile*

29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena - Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown

November

1 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace - Dirty Honey

2 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace - Dirty Honey

* Festival Play with artist performing directly prior to Guns N’ Roses