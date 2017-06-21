GUNS N’ ROSES To Perform Private Concert For SiriusXM At Harlem’s Apollo Theater

SiriusXM announced today that legendary rock band Guns N' Roses will perform at Harlem's world famous Apollo Theater for a special invitation-only concert for SiriusXM subscribers on Thursday, July 20th. Howard Stern made the announcement today during his live SiriusXM show The Howard Stern Show.

The exclusive SiriusXM concert marks the first time that Guns N' Roses will perform at the iconic venue. The special event, taking place before the next leg of the band's North American Not In This Lifetime tour, will air live nationwide on SiriusXM's Guns N' Roses Radio. The concert will also air live on Howard Stern's Howard 101 channel.

SiriusXM's Guns N' Roses Radio will feature music from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees' entire iconic career, including the 1987 Appetite For Destruction album, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary. The SiriusXM channel will also include music by artists who have influenced Guns N' Roses, live tracks and rarities.

"Guns N' Roses started off in Los Angeles in 1985 and went on to conquer the world with its swaggering, unrepentant, rebel rock and roll, and we are thrilled to have them perform this exclusive show for SiriusXM at the world famous Apollo Theater," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer of SiriusXM. "Our subscribers will get a once in a lifetime experience, seeing the ultimate rock and roll band live before the next leg of their national tour kicks off."

Guns N' Roses Radio will launch on Thursday, July 13t and will air through Saturday, July 22nd, via satellite on channel 41, and through the SiriusXM App on smartphones and other connected devices, as well as online at siriusxm.com.

For more information about Guns N' Roses and their Not In This Lifetime tour, head here.

The legendary non-profit Apollo Theater is known for launching the careers of countless iconic performers, and has been a catalyst for artistic excellence and innovation since it opened its doors in 1934. The Apollo's new artistic vision builds on its legacy and new Apollo programming has music as its core, driving large scale and more intimate music, dance and theater presentations. For more information, visit www.apollotheater.org.

SiriusXM has presented special, private concerts at the Apollo Theater with Paul McCartney in 2010, Bruce Springsteen in 2012, Metallica in 2013 and James Taylor in 2015.

Guns N' Roses Radio is an example of SiriusXM channels created with iconic and leading artists, including Bruce Springsteen's E Street Radio, The Beatles Channel, Jimmy Buffett's Radio Margaritaville, Garth Brooks' The Garth Channel, Willie Nelson's Willie's Roadhouse, Kenny Chesney's No Shoes Radio, Tom Petty Radio, B.B. King's Bluesville, Elvis Radio, Siriusly Sinatra, Ozzy Osbourne's Ozzy's Boneyard, Pearl Jam Radio and Eminem's Shade 45.

SiriusXM subscribers since June 7, 2017 can enter for the chance to win a trip to New York City including airfare, hotel stay and a pair of tickets to the Apollo Theater show, plus SiriusXM will fly the winner and a guest to the show of their choice on the Guns N' Roses "Not In This Lifetime" 2017 U.S. Tour including airfare, hotel stay and tickets. See Official Rules for complete details here.