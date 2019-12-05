GUNS N' ROSES To Play 2020 Bud Light Super Bowl Fest In Miami

Guns N’ Roses is headed to Miami to play the 2020 Bud Light Super Bowl Fest on January 31. Get on the Nightrain for first shot at tickets beginning tomorrow, December 6, at 12 noon, local time.

Active Nightrain members will see their presale code displayed on the Tour page after logging in on December 6 before the presale starts. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Monday, December 9 at 10 AM, local time.

Guns N' Roses top the bill for three South American Lollapalooza festivals in 2020. The band are confirmed for Lollapalooza Chile (March 27-29 at O'Higgins Park in Santiago), Lollapalooza Argentina (March 27-29 at Hippodromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires) and Lollapalooza Brazil (April 3-5 at Autódromo de Interlagos in São Paulo).







