GUNS N' ROSES To Release Appetite For Destruction: Locked N' Loaded In June; Massive Reissue Includes 49 Unreleased Tracks

May 3, 2018, 33 minutes ago

news hard rock rarities guns n' roses

GUNS N' ROSES To Release Appetite For Destruction: Locked N' Loaded In June; Massive Reissue Includes 49 Unreleased Tracks

Guns N' Roses will reissue their 1987 debut album Appetite For Destruction on June 29th via Universal Music Group. A massive deluxe edition of Appetite For Destruction: Locked N' Loaded will be released on four CDs and seven 180g vinyl LPs.

According to Guns N' Roses news site GNRCentral, the super deluxe version will include the following:

* Embossed Faux Leather and Wood Cabinet
* Handmade 3D Cross
* Super deluxe edition: 96 page handbound book with unreleased photos from Axl Rose’s personal archive
* 4 CD’s in total with 73 total tracks featuring 49 unreleased tracks
* 1 blu ray audio disc with new 5.1 surround sound mixes
* Seven 12″ 180 Gram LPS
* Original Album expanded into two LPs
* First ever album remaster from analogue tapes
* Limited Edition foil slipcase
* 4th side hologroove hologram
* 1 LP B-Sides  N’ EPs and Live Like a Suicide EP
* 3LP Sound City Session and 25 unreleased songs from the 1986 session
* 2 unreleased tracks from Mike Clink Sessions
* 7 7″ singles on yellow vinyl
* 12 New illustration lithos visualizing each song from Appetite for Destruction
* Turntable Mat
* 6 Replica Gig Flyers
* Welcome to the Jungle Video Invite Flyer
* Microfiber Cleaning Cloth
* 6 Iron-On Stitched Logo Patches
* 5 Metal Guitar Picks
* 3 Replica Ticket Stubs
* 5 metal Band Skull Lapel Pins
* 2-Inch Collectable Coin
* 5 buttons
* 7″ adapter
* 5 Metal Band Skull Rings
* USB Stick
* 5 Never-Before Seen Band Member Photo Lithos
* 6 Temporary Band Member Tattoos
* Robert Williams Painting Litho
* Two Wall Posters
* Custom bandana With Silver Metallica Ink

An official announcement is expected tomorrow (Friday, May 4th) via the recently launched GNR.fm.


 

Featured Audio

GUS G. - "Letting Go" (AFM)

GUS G. - "Letting Go" (AFM)

Featured Video

FAREWELL TO FEAR Premier "Underneath My Skin"

FAREWELL TO FEAR Premier "Underneath My Skin"

Latest Reviews