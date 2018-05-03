GUNS N' ROSES To Release Appetite For Destruction: Locked N' Loaded In June; Massive Reissue Includes 49 Unreleased Tracks

Guns N' Roses will reissue their 1987 debut album Appetite For Destruction on June 29th via Universal Music Group. A massive deluxe edition of Appetite For Destruction: Locked N' Loaded will be released on four CDs and seven 180g vinyl LPs.

According to Guns N' Roses news site GNRCentral, the super deluxe version will include the following:

* Embossed Faux Leather and Wood Cabinet

* Handmade 3D Cross

* Super deluxe edition: 96 page handbound book with unreleased photos from Axl Rose’s personal archive

* 4 CD’s in total with 73 total tracks featuring 49 unreleased tracks

* 1 blu ray audio disc with new 5.1 surround sound mixes

* Seven 12″ 180 Gram LPS

* Original Album expanded into two LPs

* First ever album remaster from analogue tapes

* Limited Edition foil slipcase

* 4th side hologroove hologram

* 1 LP B-Sides N’ EPs and Live Like a Suicide EP

* 3LP Sound City Session and 25 unreleased songs from the 1986 session

* 2 unreleased tracks from Mike Clink Sessions

* 7 7″ singles on yellow vinyl

* 12 New illustration lithos visualizing each song from Appetite for Destruction

* Turntable Mat

* 6 Replica Gig Flyers

* Welcome to the Jungle Video Invite Flyer

* Microfiber Cleaning Cloth

* 6 Iron-On Stitched Logo Patches

* 5 Metal Guitar Picks

* 3 Replica Ticket Stubs

* 5 metal Band Skull Lapel Pins

* 2-Inch Collectable Coin

* 5 buttons

* 7″ adapter

* 5 Metal Band Skull Rings

* USB Stick

* 5 Never-Before Seen Band Member Photo Lithos

* 6 Temporary Band Member Tattoos

* Robert Williams Painting Litho

* Two Wall Posters

* Custom bandana With Silver Metallica Ink

An official announcement is expected tomorrow (Friday, May 4th) via the recently launched GNR.fm.

Guns N' Roses Locked N' Loaded:

.Caja de cuero en relieve

.4 CDs - 73 tracks - 46 temas inéditos

-Libro de 96 páginas con fotos inéditas

.Cruz 3D hecha a mano

.1 Disco Blu-Ray de audio

.Disco original extendido en dos LPs

.Album remasterizado desde cintas análogas pic.twitter.com/Pv7SukFgcW — Slash Argentina (@Slash_Army_Arg) May 3, 2018



