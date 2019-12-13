GUNS N' ROSES, TOOL And IRON MAIDEN Ranked In Pollstars Top 20 Global Concert Tours List

According to an update from The New York Times, Pollstar has ranked the Top 20 global concert tours for the week of December 11th, which sees Guns N' Roses, Tool and Iron Maiden making the list.

#4 - Guns N' Roses - $2,003,111 US ($127.13 per ticket)

#10 - Tool - $1,485,557 US ($105.22 per ticket)

#13 - Iron Maiden - $1,351,786 US ($63.19 per ticket)

Elton John holds the #1 spot with $2,870,863 US at $130.86 per ticket