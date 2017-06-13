GUNS N’ ROSES Top Billboard’s Top Facebook Live Videos Chart With CHRIS CORNELL Tribute

Guns N’ Roses land atop the May 2017 edition of Billboard’s Top Facebook Live Videos chart, just three months after taking Nos. 2, 3 and 10 on the February ranking.

The chart, whose latest edition recaps April activity, is a monthly look at the widest-reaching and most-reacted-to videos posted by musicians on Facebook Live, as tracked by media analytics company Shareablee. Rankings are determined by a formula that blends reactions, comments, shares and first-seven-days views.

The rockers’ chart-topping video, posted May 27th, honors Chris Cornell, who died in Detroit nine days earlier. In the roughly two-and-a-half-minute clip, the band performs Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” in Slane, Ireland, writing in its caption, “This one’s for you Chris.”

Read more at Billboard.com, and check out the top ranking video below:

