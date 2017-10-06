GUNS N' ROSES Top Ranked On Hot Tours Chart With $53 Million In Revenue For North American Summer Trek
October 6, 2017, 44 minutes ago
Billboard reports that Guns N’ Roses takes the top ranking on the latest weekly recap of Hot Tours with $53 million in revenue reported from the third North American leg of its Not in This Lifetime… tour. With concerts set in 15 stadiums during the seven-week summer run, the band performed for more than 535,000 fans.
The Live Nation-produced tour’s stadium trek kicked off on July 27th in St. Louis with a crowd of 36,382 at The Dome at America’s Center. San Antonio’s Alamodome was the site of the final stop on September 8th with 38,490 fans present. The highest box office counts from the summer run came from the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on July 30th. The home venue of the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings logged a $5.5 million take from 48,740 sold seats.
Read more at Billboard.
This month and next, Guns N' Roses bring their Not In This Lifetime Tour back to North America. Now Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff will be playing arenas as opposed to the initial setting of stadiums and ballparks - thereby allowing fans to get "closer than ever" this fall. Check out a promo clip below.
October
8 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
11 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
12 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
15 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
16 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
19 - Washington D.C. - Verizon Center
22 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
23 - Hartford, CT - XL Center
26 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena
29 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre
30 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre
November
2 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesers Arena
3 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
6 - Chicago, IL - United Center
7 - Milwaukee, WI - Bradley Center
10 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
13 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
14 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
17 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
18 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
21 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena
24 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center
25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
28 - San Diego, CA - Valley View Casino Center
29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum