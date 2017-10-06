GUNS N' ROSES Top Ranked On Hot Tours Chart With $53 Million In Revenue For North American Summer Trek

Billboard reports that Guns N’ Roses takes the top ranking on the latest weekly recap of Hot Tours with $53 million in revenue reported from the third North American leg of its Not in This Lifetime… tour. With concerts set in 15 stadiums during the seven-week summer run, the band performed for more than 535,000 fans.

The Live Nation-produced tour’s stadium trek kicked off on July 27th in St. Louis with a crowd of 36,382 at The Dome at America’s Center. San Antonio’s Alamodome was the site of the final stop on September 8th with 38,490 fans present. The highest box office counts from the summer run came from the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on July 30th. The home venue of the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings logged a $5.5 million take from 48,740 sold seats.

Read more at Billboard.

This month and next, Guns N' Roses bring their Not In This Lifetime Tour back to North America. Now Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff will be playing arenas as opposed to the initial setting of stadiums and ballparks - thereby allowing fans to get "closer than ever" this fall. Check out a promo clip below.

October

8 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

11 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

12 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

15 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

16 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

19 - Washington D.C. - Verizon Center

22 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

23 - Hartford, CT - XL Center

26 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

29 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

30 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

November

2 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesers Arena

3 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

6 - Chicago, IL - United Center

7 - Milwaukee, WI - Bradley Center

10 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

13 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

14 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

17 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

18 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

21 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

24 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center

25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

28 - San Diego, CA - Valley View Casino Center

29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum