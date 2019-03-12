GUNS N' ROSES Turntable Available In The UK Next Month From Pro-Ject Audio Systems

Pro-Ject Audio Systems has announced that Guns N' Roses is the latest to join its Artist Series special edition turntables, reports StereoNetUK. After successful collaborations with The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Parov Stelar, amongst others, the Austrian company presents a new turntable design in partnership with Guns N' Roses.

The Guns N' Roses Record Player is based on the popular Pro-Ject Essential III A turntable. Featuring high-quality audiophile components throughout - including the Ortofon OM 10 elliptical cartridge, the stable belt drive system topped with a precision diamond-cut aluminium pulley, and the 8.6-inch aluminium tonearm - the sound delivered can put more expensive decks to shame.

But what makes the Guns N' Roses Record Player unique is its appearance. For the first time with one of their turntables, Pro-Ject has printed artwork directly onto the Acryl-IT E platter. Achieved through using a meticulous printing process, the instantly recognisable Guns N' Roses logo fills the entire 12-inch platter surface. The end result is a yellow hue that glows above the gloss black MDF plinth, which itself features a small logo underneath the tonearm's rest position.

Finally, you also get a transparent dust cover, and the turntable is terminated with high-quality Connect-IT E RCA cables, ready to connect to any hi-fi system with a phono stage connection.

You could be mine

The Pro-Ject Guns N' Roses Record Player is available across the UK from April 2019. It arrives in a high-gloss Black finish with an SRP of £429

Tech Specs:

- Speeds: 33 & 45 RPM (Manual Speed Change)

- Drive Principle: Belt Drive

- Speed Drift: 33 = 0.21% / 45 = 0.19%

- Wow & Flutter: 33 = 0.70% / 45 = 0.60%

- Platter: 300mm Acrylic

- Main Bearing: Stainless Steel

- Tonearm: 8.6" Aluminium

- Effective Arm Length: 218.5mm

- Overhang: 18.5mm

- Effective Tonearm Mass: 8.0g

- Included Accessories: Power Supply, Dust Cover, RCA Cables

- Power Consumption: 4.5W max.

- Dimensions (W x H x D): 420 x 112 x 330mm

- Weight: 5.0 kg (net.)