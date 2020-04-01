GUNS N' ROSES' Under The Covers Collection To Be Released On Limited Edition Clear Double Vinyl

Townsend Music has launched the pre-order for a limited edition clear double vinyl edition of the Guns N' Roses collection, Under The Covers: The Songs They Didn't Write, out this Friday, April 3.

A description: Superb compilation of G'n'R performing various covers live in concert! Originally recorded by groups such as The Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, Wings, Bob Dylan, Alice Cooper and even UK Subs! With all recordings coming from FM broadcast transmissions, ensuring excellent quality throughout, this dynamic collection will delight Roses fans everywhere."

