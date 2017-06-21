GUNS N’ ROSES Upload Not In This Lifetime European Tour 2017 Recap Video Part 1
June 21, 2017, an hour ago
“This was just the beginning…,” says Guns N’ Roses as they issue this new video featuring a recap of their Not In This Lifetime European Tour 2017.
Upcoming Guns N’ Roses tour dates:
June
22 - Messe - Hannover, Germany
24 - TW Classic - Werchter, Belgium
27 - Telia Parken - Copenhagen, Denmark
29 - Friends Arena - Stockholm, Sweden
July
1 - Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto - Hämeenlinna, Finland
4 - Letnany Airport - Prague, Czech Republic
7 - Stade De France - Paris, France
10 - Ernst Happel Stadium - Vienna, Austria
12 - Goffertpark - Nijmegen, Netherlands
15 - Hayarkon Park - Tel Aviv, Israel
27 - The Dome At America's Center - St. Louis, MO
30 - U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN
August
2 - Sports Authority Field At Mile High - Denver, CO
5 - War Memorial Stadium - Little Rock, AR
8 - Marlins Park - Miami, FL
11 - BB&T Field - Winston-Salem, NC
13 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, PA
16 - New Era Field - Buffalo, NY
19 - Parc Jean Drapeau - Montreal, QC
21 - TD Place Stadium - Ottawa, ON
24 - Investors Group Field - Winnipeg, MB
27 - Mosaic Stadium - Regina, SK
30 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB
September
1 - BC Place Stadium - Vancouver, BC
3 - The Gorge - George, WA
6 - Sun Bowl Stadium - El Paso, TX
8 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX
23 - Rock In Rio Festival - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
26 - Allianz Parque - Sao Paolo, Brazil
29 - Estadio Monumental - Santiago, Chile
October
1 - Estadio La Plata - Buenos Aires, AR
8 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA
11 - Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY
15 - Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY
22 - TD Garden - Boston, MA
26 - Quicken Loans Arena - Cleveland, OH
29 - Air Canada Centre - Toronto, ON
November
2 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI
6 - United Center - Chicago, IL
10 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX
14 - BOK Center - Tulsa, OK
17 - T-Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, NV
21 - Oracle Arena - Oakland, CA
24 - Staples Center - Los Angeles, CA
25 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA