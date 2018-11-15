GUNS N' ROSES Upload Video Footage From Concerts In Mexico, Philippines, Malaysia
November 15, 2018, an hour ago
Guns N' Roses have uploaded videos to Facebook from their recent shows in Monterrey, Mexico, Manila, Philippines, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Check out the footage below:Upcoming Guns N' Roses tour dates are listed below:
November
17 - Taipei, Taiwan - Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium
20 - Hong Kong, Hong Kong - Asia World Expo Arena
21 - Hong Kong, Hong Kong - Asia World Expo Arena
25 - Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Du Arena
29 - Johannesburg, South Africa - FNB Stadium
December
8 - Honolulu, Hawaii - Aloha Stadium