GUNS N' ROSES Upload Video Footage From Concerts In Mexico, Philippines, Malaysia

Guns N' Roses have uploaded videos to Facebook from their recent shows in Monterrey, Mexico, Manila, Philippines, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Check out the footage below: Upcoming Guns N' Roses tour dates are listed below:

November

17 - Taipei, Taiwan - Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium

20 - Hong Kong, Hong Kong - Asia World Expo Arena

21 - Hong Kong, Hong Kong - Asia World Expo Arena

25 - Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Du Arena

29 - Johannesburg, South Africa - FNB Stadium

December

8 - Honolulu, Hawaii - Aloha Stadium