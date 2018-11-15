GUNS N' ROSES Upload Video Footage From Concerts In Mexico, Philippines, Malaysia

November 15, 2018, an hour ago

news hard rock guns n' roses

GUNS N' ROSES Upload Video Footage From Concerts In Mexico, Philippines, Malaysia

Guns N' Roses have uploaded videos to Facebook from their recent shows in Monterrey, Mexico, Manila, Philippines, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Check out the footage below:Upcoming Guns N' Roses tour dates are listed below:

November
17 - Taipei, Taiwan - Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium
20 - Hong Kong, Hong Kong - Asia World Expo Arena
21 - Hong Kong, Hong Kong - Asia World Expo Arena
25 - Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Du Arena
29 - Johannesburg, South Africa - FNB Stadium

December
8 - Honolulu, Hawaii - Aloha Stadium



Featured Audio

RED DRAGON CARTEL – “Crooked Man” (Frontiers)

RED DRAGON CARTEL – “Crooked Man” (Frontiers)

Featured Video

SOUNDSCAPE Premieres “Paradox”

SOUNDSCAPE Premieres “Paradox”

Latest Reviews