GUNS N' ROSES - Video From Intimate Show At Apollo Theater

Last night, July 20th, Guns N' Roses played an invite-only show, presented by Sirius XM Satellite Radio, at the legendary Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York. The band has since posted video footage of "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "November Rain" on their official Facebook page.

Fan-filmed video of "Welcome To The Jungle", "It's So Easy", "Mr. Brownstone" and "Patience" has also surfaced.

Upcoming Guns N’ Roses tour dates:

July

27 - The Dome At America's Center - St. Louis, MO

30 - U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

August

2 - Sports Authority Field At Mile High - Denver, CO

5 - War Memorial Stadium - Little Rock, AR

8 - Marlins Park - Miami, FL

11 - BB&T Field - Winston-Salem, NC

13 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, PA

16 - New Era Field - Buffalo, NY

19 - Parc Jean Drapeau - Montreal, QC

21 - TD Place Stadium - Ottawa, ON

24 - Investors Group Field - Winnipeg, MB

27 - Mosaic Stadium - Regina, SK

30 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

September

1 - BC Place Stadium - Vancouver, BC

3 - The Gorge - George, WA

6 - Sun Bowl Stadium - El Paso, TX

8 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX

23 - Rock In Rio Festival - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

26 - Allianz Parque - Sao Paolo, Brazil

29 - Estadio Monumental - Santiago, Chile

October

1 - Estadio La Plata - Buenos Aires, AR

8 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

11 - Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY

15 - Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY

22 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

26 - Quicken Loans Arena - Cleveland, OH

29 - Air Canada Centre - Toronto, ON

November

2 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

6 - United Center - Chicago, IL

10 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX

14 - BOK Center - Tulsa, OK

17 - T-Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, NV

21 - Oracle Arena - Oakland, CA

24 - Staples Center - Los Angeles, CA

25 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA