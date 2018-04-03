GUNS N’ ROSES – “Welcome To The Jungle” Named Best Workout Song Of 2018 In March Music Madness

March Madness is over, but there's still one more champion to announce: "Welcome To The Jungle" by Guns N' Roses has bested the field in Gold's Gym's March Music Madness competition to be named Best Workout Song of 2018.

March Music Madness was an interactive bracket-based competition made up of 16 songs nominated by celebrities such as Flo Rida, Steve Aoki and Robert Irvine, along with athletes, trainers and Gold's Gym members and fans. Throughout March, songs advanced through four rounds based on votes, with final voting for the championship held March 30-April 2. "Welcome to the Jungle," nominated by Dempsey Marks, Gold's Gym fitness expert, was the top vote-getter over Jeremih's "Tonight Belongs to U!" for the win as Best Workout Song of 2018.

As part of the competition, each nominator also chose a charity to receive a donation if their song won. As a result, Dempsey's partner, After-School All-Stars, which was founded by Arnold Schwarzenegger and provides comprehensive after-school programs to keep children safe, will receive a $5,000 donation from Gold's Gym.

"March Music Madness was created to celebrate the powerful connection between music and fitness," said Dave Reiseman, Gold's Gym's vice president of marketing. "It's amazing how the right song or the right beat can energize you, push you further and get you through that extra rep, mile or set. As a company, we see it all the time in the gym and through the popularity of the mixes in GOLD'S AMP™, our new music-driven digital personal training app. March Music Madness is also a wonderful way to give back and support worthy causes, and we congratulate Dempsey Marks and her chosen charity, After-School All-Stars."

To see the complete 2018 March Music Madness bracket, visit this location.