GUNS N’ ROSES Working On “Killer” New Music
April 29, 2020, 16 minutes ago
Susan Holmes McKagan, the wife of Gun N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, reports that the band is working on new material.
During an appearance on the Appetite For Distortion podcast, Susan said, “I will say GN'R have been working fastidiously on killer new stuff. And I can't say much, but I've heard bits and bobs and it's pretty epic. I do wanna spread the good news, but not detailed news, I guess."
Guns N' Roses recently rescheduled their concerts in the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America due to the ongoing global health concerns over the Coronavirus pandemic. The new dates are listed below. Ticket holders are advised to hold onto their original tickets.
November
8 - Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
11 - Merida, Mexico
15 - San Jose, Costa Rica
18 - Guatemala City, Guatemala
21 - Quito, Ecuador
24 - Lima, Peru
27 - Santiago, Chile
29 - Buenos Aires, Argentina
December
4 - Sao Paulo, Brazil
6 - Estereo Picnic, Bogota, Colombia
