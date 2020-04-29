GUNS N’ ROSES Working On “Killer” New Music

Susan Holmes McKagan, the wife of Gun N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, reports that the band is working on new material.

During an appearance on the Appetite For Distortion podcast, Susan said, “I will say GN'R have been working fastidiously on killer new stuff. And I can't say much, but I've heard bits and bobs and it's pretty epic. I do wanna spread the good news, but not detailed news, I guess."

Guns N' Roses recently rescheduled their concerts in the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America due to the ongoing global health concerns over the Coronavirus pandemic. The new dates are listed below. Ticket holders are advised to hold onto their original tickets.

November

8 - Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

11 - Merida, Mexico

15 - San Jose, Costa Rica

18 - Guatemala City, Guatemala

21 - Quito, Ecuador

24 - Lima, Peru

27 - Santiago, Chile

29 - Buenos Aires, Argentina

December

4 - Sao Paulo, Brazil

6 - Estereo Picnic, Bogota, Colombia

To view their complete tour schedule, click here.