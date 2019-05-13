GUS G. Announced As Greek Eurovision 2019 Spokesperson

Firewind/former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist, Gus G., will be revealing the results of the Greek jury at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest. Greek broadcaster ERT has revealed that the heavy metal guitarist will be revealing the points from the Greek jury in Tel Aviv.

Gus G has stated on his social media accounts that he is very excited to be the Greek spokesperson in Tel Aviv: "I’m happy to announce that I’ve been chosen as the spokesperson that’ll be giving the final voting results on behalf of Greece at this year’s Eurovision!"