GUS G. Debuts "Don't Tread On Me" Music Video

Guitarist Gus G. (Firewind) has released a video for the track “Don’t Tread On Me”, taken from the album Fearless, released in April 2018. Watch below:

Gus G. will be back on tour next week as special guest of Steel Panther. Dates below:

February

5 - Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street (Sold Out)

6 - Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street

7 - Belfast, Ireland - Ulster Hall

8 - Manchester, England - Academy (Sold Out)

10 - London, England - Roundhouse (Sold Out)

11 - Manchester England - Academy

13- Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

14 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso (Sold Out)

15 - Paris, France - Bataclan

16 - Torhout, Belgium - De Mast

18 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Den Atelier

19 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7