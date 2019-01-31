GUS G. Debuts "Don't Tread On Me" Music Video
January 31, 2019, an hour ago
Guitarist Gus G. (Firewind) has released a video for the track “Don’t Tread On Me”, taken from the album Fearless, released in April 2018. Watch below:
Gus G. will be back on tour next week as special guest of Steel Panther. Dates below:
February
5 - Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street (Sold Out)
6 - Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street
7 - Belfast, Ireland - Ulster Hall
8 - Manchester, England - Academy (Sold Out)
10 - London, England - Roundhouse (Sold Out)
11 - Manchester England - Academy
13- Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
14 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso (Sold Out)
15 - Paris, France - Bataclan
16 - Torhout, Belgium - De Mast
18 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Den Atelier
19 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7