GUS G. Debuts "Don't Tread On Me" Music Video

January 31, 2019, an hour ago

news heavy metal riff notes gus g. firewind

GUS G. Debuts "Don't Tread On Me" Music Video

Guitarist Gus G. (Firewind) has released a video for the track “Don’t Tread On Me”, taken from the album Fearless, released in April 2018. Watch below:

Gus G. will be back on tour next week as special guest of Steel Panther. Dates below:

February
5 - Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street (Sold Out)
6 - Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street
7 - Belfast, Ireland - Ulster Hall
8 - Manchester, England - Academy (Sold Out)
10 - London, England - Roundhouse (Sold Out)
11 - Manchester England - Academy
13- Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
14 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso (Sold Out)
15 - Paris, France - Bataclan
16 - Torhout, Belgium - De Mast
18 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Den Atelier
19 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7



Featured Audio

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM – “Demolition Man” (AFM)

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM – “Demolition Man” (AFM)

Featured Video

FALLLEN LEGION Premieres "Monster Reborn"

FALLLEN LEGION Premieres "Monster Reborn"

Latest Reviews