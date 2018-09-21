GUS G. Debuts Music Video For New Single "Force Majeure" Featuring VINNIE MOORE
September 21, 2018, 24 minutes ago
Firewind guitarist Gus G. has released the new single, "Force Majeure", featuring Vinnie Moore.
Get the single here, and watch a video for the song below:
Gus G has returned to North America for a mini US tour alongside Richie Kotzen and Vinnie Moore. Remaining dates are listed below.
Dates:
September
23 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre**
24 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur Rocks**
29 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon**
30 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose**
** with Vinnie Moore and Richie Kotzen