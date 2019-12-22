GUS G. - Introduction To Sweep Picking

Firewind/ex-Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Gus G. talks about about sweep picking techniques in the video below. According to Wikipedia, when sweep picking, the guitarist plays single notes on consecutive strings with a 'sweeping' motion of the pick, while using the fretting hand to produce a specific series of notes that are fast and fluid in sound. Both hands essentially perform an integral motion in unison to achieve the desired effect.

Gus G. says: “Many of you have asked me about sweep picking techniques. Here’s a couple of tips and exercises to get you started.”