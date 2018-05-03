GUS G. Offers "Fearless" Guitar Lesson; Video
May 3, 2018, 10 minutes ago
In the new video below from Guitar World, Firewind guitarist Gus G. offers a lesson for "Fearless", the title track of his new solo album out now. '
Fearless is the successor to 2015’s Brand New Revolution and marks the Firewind mastermind’s first release since exiting Ozzy Osbourne’s band in 2017. On Fearless, Gus joins forces with vocalist/bassist Dennis Ward (Pink Cream 69, Unisonic) and drummer Will Hunt (Evanescence, Black Label Society). Order the album at this location.
Tracklisting:
"Letting Go"
"Mr Manson"
"Don't Tread On Me"
"Fearless"
"Nothing To Say"
"Money For Nothing"
"Chances"
"Thrill Of The Chase"
"Big City"
"Last Of My Kind"
Bonus tracks on digipak/vinyl:
"Little Ain't Enough"
"Aftermath"
"Mr. Manson" lyric video:
"Fearless" video:
"Letting Go" video:
Track-by-track video:
Live dates:
May
8 - Hamburg - Knust
9 - Aschaffenburg - Colos-Saal
10 - Munchen - Backstage
11 - Essen - Turock
Lineup:
Gus G. (Guitar)
Dennis Ward (Vocals/Bass)
Will Hunt (Drums)