GUS G. Offers "Fearless" Guitar Lesson; Video

In the new video below from Guitar World, Firewind guitarist Gus G. offers a lesson for "Fearless", the title track of his new solo album out now. '

Fearless is the successor to 2015’s Brand New Revolution and marks the Firewind mastermind’s first release since exiting Ozzy Osbourne’s band in 2017. On Fearless, Gus joins forces with vocalist/bassist Dennis Ward (Pink Cream 69, Unisonic) and drummer Will Hunt (Evanescence, Black Label Society). Order the album at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Letting Go"

"Mr Manson"

"Don't Tread On Me"

"Fearless"

"Nothing To Say"

"Money For Nothing"

"Chances"

"Thrill Of The Chase"

"Big City"

"Last Of My Kind"

Bonus tracks on digipak/vinyl:

"Little Ain't Enough"

"Aftermath"

"Mr. Manson" lyric video:

"Fearless" video:

"Letting Go" video:

Track-by-track video:

Live dates:

May

8 - Hamburg - Knust

9 - Aschaffenburg - Colos-Saal

10 - Munchen - Backstage

11 - Essen - Turock

Lineup:

Gus G. (Guitar)

Dennis Ward (Vocals/Bass)

Will Hunt (Drums)