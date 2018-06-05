GUS G. On Impact Of Being Recruited By OZZY OSBOURNE - "I Could Afford A Pair Of Jeans And Some French Fries"; Audio

Guitarist Gus G. says the most immediate impact of being recruited by Ozzy Osbourne was, “I could afford a pair of jeans and some french fries.”

The 38-year-old became a part of Osbourne’s touring band in 2009 after being head-hunted by the Black Sabbath singer. He dropped out of Osbourne’s lineup with the return of Zakk Wylde last year.

Asked on the White Line Fever podcast for the impact of this chapter of his career, Gus G says: “Well, first of all I could afford a pair of jeans and some french fries. Secondly, I could pay the rent finally.

“No, I mean, it was great, the exposure. Everything was happening very fast. When something big like that happens, it goes by so fast. You really have no time to stop and contemplate what’s happening … so now we’ve finished the record, next week we’re doing a promo photo shoot? And then it’s a video and then after that we’re going to tour for 18 months? Before you know it, it’s been three years gone by. So everything went by really fast. Sometimes it’s hard to be away from home and (not) catching up and keeping up with family and friends.

“But it was a wonderful experience. It changed my life forever, for the better. It gave me a really big boost in my career. I already had my band before but a lot more people found out who I am, who my band was. So many new opportunities for business, for touring, for all that stuff.”

The axeman adds that there were, however, several downsides. “The biggest sacrifice, as I said, was being away from home for such a long time and losing some people, cutting off some people from your life. Being a hired gun in a band like that, there’s no creativity in writing songs or something. You’re there to cover somebody else’s back catalogue but what a catalogue, right? I really enjoyed playing that but it’s not like you would get 100 per cent of Gus G in that band. If you want to hear 100 per cent of me, you probably pick up one of my solo records or any Firewind records because that’s where I get to be creative and I’m in charge of things and I write the songs and I’m involved in production and all that stuff and the artwork.”

Richie Kotzen, Vinnie Moore and Gus G. will team up for a 10 day US tour in September. This will be preceded by four shows without Kotzen as part of the bill. Dates are as follows:

September (Vinnie Moore and Gus G.)

13 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

14 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

15 - Dallas, TX - Trees

16 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's

September (Richie Kotzen, Vinnie Moore and Gus G.)

18 - Scottsdale, AZ - BLK Live

19 - Las Vegas, NV - Count’s Vampd

20 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House

21 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

23 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

24 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

26 - Oakland, CA - Yoshi’s

28 - Santa Clarita, CA - Canyon Club

29 - Agoura Hills, CA - Canyon Club

30 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose

Gus G. recently released an official documentary on his new solo album, Fearless (out now). Watch below:

Fearless is the successor to 2015’s Brand New Revolution and marks the Firewind mastermind’s first release since exiting Ozzy Osbourne’s band in 2017. On Fearless, Gus joins forces with vocalist/bassist Dennis Ward (Pink Cream 69, Unisonic) and drummer Will Hunt (Evanescence, Black Label Society). Order the album at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Letting Go"

"Mr Manson"

"Don't Tread On Me"

"Fearless"

"Nothing To Say"

"Money For Nothing"

"Chances"

"Thrill Of The Chase"

"Big City"

"Last Of My Kind"

Bonus tracks on digipak/vinyl:

"Little Ain't Enough"

"Aftermath"

"Mr. Manson" lyric video:

"Fearless" video:

"Letting Go" video:

Track-by-track video: