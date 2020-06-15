GUS G. Performs Live Solo Playthroughs For Songs From New FIREWIND Album

June 15, 2020, 13 minutes ago

news heavy metal riff notes firewind gus g.

GUS G. Performs Live Solo Playthroughs For Songs From New FIREWIND Album

Firewind's new self-titled album is out now via AFM Records. Order the album here, and watch Gus G. perform live solo playthroughs for song from the album below:

“Firewind” boasts 11 prime examples of melodic metal songs. The skill, craftsmanship and power bleeds through every note, a passion you can almost taste, with hymnal melodies as a particularly outstanding feature.

Tracklisting:

"Welcome To The Empire"
"Devour"
"Rising Fire"
"Break Away"
"Orbitual Sunrise"
"Longing To Know You"
"Perfect Stranger"
"Overdrive"
"All My Life"
"Space Cowboy"
"Kill The Pain"

"Break Away" lyric video:

"Welcome To The Empire" video:

"Rising Fire" video:

EPK:



Featured Audio

FÉLETH – “Arise” (Deadpop)

FÉLETH – “Arise” (Deadpop)

Latest Reviews