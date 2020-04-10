GUS G. Planning To Record Instrumental Album

Guitarist Gus G's band Firewind release a new, self-titled album through AFM Records on May 15. It is the first album to feature new singer Herbie Langhans.

There is an interview with Gus on the Friday NI Rocks Show this week. Much of the conversation focuses on Firewind and the new album, however we also talk about the coronavirus crisis and Gus reveals that he is finally planning to record an instrumental album.

A portion of the interview below:

NI ROCKS: Hi Gus, thanks for taking some time to talk to Rock Radio NI. Before we chat about the new album, can you tell us how you’re coping with the current Coronavirus crisis? And do you have a message for the fans out there?

GUS: “Yeah, I’ve been staying at home. I’ve been locked in here for about three weeks now, or a little bit more. I don’t know; I’ve lost count of the days! It’s very important that we all stay inside and that we do what we are told; so that we can flatten the curve and try and prevent this from spreading. The numbers are insane already. We just got to make sure we do our part. I think that is all that we can do. This is a time really to be responsible about this; in my opinion. It’s a good opportunity for everybody to get some downtime and maybe relax and not have to worry about too many things right now. The main thing is to connect with the things that you maybe wanted to do, but never the chance to. Or spend more time with your family or whatever loved ones. I just hope everybody is staying positive and staying healthy; that’s all there is to it right now.”

NI ROCKS: As we mentioned, the last solo album was released two years ago. Have you given any thought to the next one and would you be likely to work with one singer again or go back to having guest vocalists?

GUS: “Well it’s a good question that you bring up. I’m considering, finally making... I’m not sure that is going to be the case, but I’m going to tell you now anyway since you asked. I’m thinking of making actual a full on instrumental record next. I think I’ve done a whole lot of collaborations already and I’ve tried out the trio thing and I think I’m kinda ready now for that guitar instrumental album that more or less everybody has wanted me to do for a number of years. And I always said no (laughs). I think I needed to really get a lot of these things out of my system first and try a lot of those things. I think I’m ready to try that one out now. I don’t know how long it’s going to take me and when it’s going to come out. A lot will depend on Firewind as well and what happens with the band and how much we can tour, and how the album is received. I’m slowy compiling ideas for possible instrumentals and an instrumental record. I think it will be a good time to let my guitar be the voice.”

Firewind's new album, Firewind, will be released on May 15 via AFM Records. Pre-order the album here.

With his charismatic voice, new member Herbie Langhans (Avantasia, Radiant, Seventh Avenue, amongst others) refines each and every last one of the ten new songs and infuses them with an expressive force that is remarkable.

Gus G and Herbie Langhans got to know each other back in the autumn of 2019, when the Firewind leader was looking for a suitable replacement for Henning Basse after the tour with Queensrÿche. Just a few weeks later the recordings for “Firewind” were a done deal, ready for Swedish sound engineer Tobias Lindell (Europe, Avatar, H.E.A.T.) to mix them in Lindell Audio Studios.

The result is impressive indeed. “Firewind” boasts 11 prime examples of melodic metal songs. The skill, craftsmanship and power bleeds through every note, a passion you can almost taste, with hymnal melodies as a particularly outstanding feature.

Tracklisting:

"Welcome To The Empire"

"Devour"

"Rising Fire"

"Break Away"

"Orbitual Sunrise"

"Longing To Know You"

"Perfect Stranger"

"Overdrive"

"All My Life"

"Space Cowboy"

"Kill The Pain"





Firewind and Primal Fear will support Symphony X on their 25th Anniversary North American tour. The 28-date trek will kick off in Englewood, NJ on May 14 and make stops in Montreal, Cleveland and Austin before concluding on June 17 at The Masquerade in Atlanta.

General admission tickets are now available for purchase, here.

Dates:

May

14 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center

15 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium (MA)

16 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy's

17 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre Of Living Arts

18 - Montreal, QUE - Cafe Campus

20 - Quebec City, QUE - Imperial

21 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

22 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge

23 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

24 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

26 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall

27 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

29 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

31 - Vancouver, BC - The Venue

June

1 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

2 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

3 - San Francisco, CA - Slims

5 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove

6 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky a Go Go

7 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red

8 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

10 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall

11 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

12 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

13 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

15 - West Palm Beach, FL - Kelsey Theater

16 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz

17 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade