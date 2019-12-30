GUS G. Shares His Favourite OZZY Songs To Play Live; Audio Interview

Greek guitarist Gus G. who played with Ozzy Osbourne from 2009 to 2017, and appeared on the 2010 Scream album, was recently interviewed by Radioactive Mike Z, on Riverside, California radio station 96.7 KCAL-FM.

During their chat, which can be heard via the audio player below, Gus G. discusses: NAMM and his new signature guitars, upcoming concerts, and of course Ozzy Osbourne. An excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

KCAL-FM: What was your favourite Ozzy tune to play, and what was one that was a little more challenging for you?

Gus G.: "It's really hard to narrow it down to one or two songs, because, I mean, what a catalog that guy has. Look at the setlist, and you're, like, 'Oh, wow.' Like, the bible of heavy metal right there. [Laughs] But that said, I always enjoyed the opening of the show — we usually opened up with 'Bark At The Moon'. That is such a high-energy track. You open the show and all the energy is there, and that outro solo by Jake (E. Lee) is such a classic. I always loved playing that. I loved playing also 'Mr. Crowley', because it has an amazing melodic outro solo and a little bit of a classical feel to it as well."

