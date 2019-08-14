GUS G. To Release Live In Budapest - Part 1 EP In September

Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist and Firewind mastermind, Gus G., is set to release a brand new (digital only) EP on September 20.

Live In Budapest - Part 1 consists of four tracks, recorded on the guitarist’s headline European tour in support of his latest acclaimed release Fearless. The world tour saw Gus and his band share stages around the world with legendary guitarists like Richie Kotzen, Vinnie Moore followed by his own headline dates and a massive tour as special guest of LA rockers Steel Panther.

Gus G.’s band features Dennis Ward (Pink Cream 69, Unisonic) on bass and vocals and longtime drummer Johan Nunez (Firewind, ex-Kamelot).

Recorded by Dani Gonzalez and mixed by Dennis Ward, this is the first official Live solo release from the guitar hero and captures incredible performances from Gus and band who are firing on all cylinders.

Live In Budapest - Part 1 tracklisting:

"Fearless"

"My Will Be Done"

"Cold Sweat"

"Don’t Tread On Me"

Pre-save Live In Budapest - Part 1 on digital platforms here.

Live dates:

September

6 - Athens, Greece - Crow Live Stage

7 - Oinofita, Greece - Let’s Rock Festival

8 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Mylos Club