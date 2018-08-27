GUS G. To Tour U.S. With RICHIE KOTZEN And VINNIE MOORE

Gus G will return to North America for a mini U.S. tour alongside Richie Kotzen and Vinnie Moore, starting in Houston on September 13th.

Gus G states: "Can't wait to return to the US with my solo band and play new material from my latest album, Fearless. My new power trio band will consist of Dennis Ward (Unisonic, Pink Cream 69) on bass/vocals and Patrick Johansson (ex-Yngwie, W.A.S.P.) on drums.

"Last year I teamed up with the legendary (and personal guitar hero) Vinnie Moore (UFO) for a string of East Coast shows. We had so much fun that we decided to some more shows this year. So, we'll kick off the tour with four shows in Texas and then meet up with Richie Kotzen and his band in Arizona for 10 more shows. I can't guarantee you that you'll be hearing lots of hits, but you'll definitely be hearing lots of notes! See you out there soon!"

Dates:

September

13 – Houston, TX – Scout Bar*

14 – San Antonio, TX – The Rock Box*

15 – Dallas, TX – Trees Dallas*

16 – Lubbock, TX – Jake’s Sports Café*

18 – Scottsdale, AZ – BLK Live**

19 – Las Vegas, NV – Count’s Vamp’d**

23 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre**

24 – Seattle, WA – Club Sur Rocks**

29 – Agoura Hills, CA – The Canyon**

30 – Pasadena, CA – The Rose**

*with Vinnie Moore

**with Vinnie Moore and Richie Kotzen