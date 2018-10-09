GWAR Announce December Headlining Shows

Following an earth-shattering appearance at this weekend's Rock Allegiance Festival in the cesspool known as Camden, NJ your Lords and Masters GWAR kicked off the Gore, Core and More Tour last night with co-headliners Hatebreed. Find GWAR's tour itinerary here.

But there is no rest for the wicked! GWAR have now confirmed a run of shows in December in addition to their previously announced New Year's Eve show in Norfolk, VA. These shows start December 27th in Indianapolis, IN and will see support coming from Iron Reagan and Against the Grain.

Tickets for the December shows go on sale this Thursday October 11th via special pre-sales and to the general public this Friday October 12th. VIP upgrades will be available here .

"HO! HO! HO! Merry SeXmas! Come join GWAR for a special holiday show as we stalk and kill the fat bearded pedophile known as Santa Claus, fill the stockings of every child in the world with diarrhea, decapitate Father Time, and molest the Baby New Year!" says lead singer Blöthar.

Dates:

December

27 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

28 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

29 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

30 – Philadelphia, PA – North Seventh

31 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva*

*Stonecutters to open