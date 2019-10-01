GWAR Announce Use Your Collusion Holiday Tour Dates; UNEARTH, SAVAGE MASTER To Support

Merry Xmas Human Scum! So you’ve finally wiped your chin clean of Santa’s jolly old “elf gravy” and finished shovelling your faces full of baked goods. Well, your Lords and Masters GWAR are set to bring their very special brand of holiday cheer, to your shit hole town!

Starting December 27 in Washington, DC and running through New Years Eve in Cincinnati, OH, GWAR will return to the road on the Use Your Collusion”holiday tour. Support on these dates will come from Unearth and Savage Master.

Lead singer of GWAR, the Berserker Blothar, had this to say: “Suck my candy cane and swallow my nog! GWAR are ready to cook your Christmas goose! So, pull up your chair at our dysfunctional family table and get ready to go deaf and blind from the loudest, hardest rockin’, heavy metal horror show in history. HO HO HO!”

Don’t forget, you can assure your corpse will have a spot on top of the pile by purchasing the “Lords And Masters” VIP experience. That’s right, you too can meat and greet GWAR and worship at their feet... for a price. All tickets and VIP packages are on sale here.

Each Lords & Masters VIP Experience Includes:

• One (1) General Admission Ticket with Venue Early Entry (potentially guest list)

• Exclusive access to GWAR soundcheck where you will pledge allegiance to your Lords & Masters!

• Tour of the weapons of your Lords & Masters

• Crowd Free Merch Access

• One (1) Souvenir item signed by members of GWAR

• One (1) Souvenir GWAR laminate

• Photo opportunity with GWAR in costume before they take the stage

• You will be killed by GWAR on stage during the show.

• Designated Slave Pit Area to pledge your allegiance before you are killed on stage by GWAR!

Use Your Collusion Holiday Tour Dates:

December

27 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

28 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

29 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

30 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

31 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts