GWAR Announces Drive-In Show For October 10 In Richmond, VA

There are exactly ZERO cases of COVID-19 in the freezing cold arctic tundra of Antarctica. This is great news as your Lords and Masters GWAR have been cleared for travel.

Unfortunately, during this time of quarantine, GWAR have also found themselves running precariously low on magic talent-dust (drugs), toilet paper, and money. But don’t worry your hideous little heads, as your Scumdog overlords have a plan to replenish their stash and entertain the faithful legions of Bohabs at the same time!

On Saturday, October 10, GWAR will return to the flaming remnants of Richmond, Virginia for a special Drive-In Show. The show is set to take place at The Diamond Drive In, located at 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. This is a drive-in show with social distancing measures in effect. Lots for the show will open up at 8:30 PM, local time and the show starts at 9:45 PM, local time. Tickets go on sale this Friday September 11 at 10 AM, EST. Tickets can be purchased here.

Blothar the Berserker had this to say: “Denizens of Richmond, Virginia! Americans do everything in their cars, and now that will include watching the greatest rock and roll horror show on this or any other planet! Truly, what is October without a global pandemic and the chance to watch GWAR from the comfort of your shitty old hoopty?! Grab a hotdog, slather it in chili, and shove it down your throat as we bring you the pinnacle of entertainment, the ultimate creature feature, live and writhing...all over your windshield!"



GWAR will release special 30th anniversary editions of Scumdogs Of The Universe on October 30. The album is available on CD, Double LP, Cassette and digital and is available for pre-order here. The limited edition box sets are nearly sold out and the last few are available exclusively at gwar.net.

A classic performance video, featuring the newly remixed and remastered audio version of “Cool Place To Park" can be seen below: