GWAR Announces Use Your Collusion Fall Tour With SACRED REICH, TOXIC HOLOCAUST, AGAINST THE GRAIN; Video Message
June 25, 2019, 16 minutes ago
Human Scum. Prepare your sacrificial offerings. The time has come for your Lords and Masters GWAR to announce their fall headline tour!
The Use Your Collusion tour kicks off September 12 in Norfolk, VA and will run through November 5 in Indianapolis, IN. A complete list of dates can be found below. Supporting GWAR will be thrash metal stalwarts Sacred Reich, and Toxic Holocaust, along with Detroit rockers Against The Grain.
Tickets and VIP packages go on sale this Friday, June 28. Watch a message from guitarist Pustulus Maximus below.
Tour dates:
September
12 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa*
13 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre*
14 - Chicago, IL - “Riot Fest#
15 - Sauget, IL - Pop’s*
16 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
18 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic
19 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
20 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine
21 - Jacksonville, NC - The Tarheel
22 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
23 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
24 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor
25 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
27 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life#
28 - Greensboro, NC - The Cone Denim Entertainment Center
29 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!
30 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
October
1 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
2 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
4 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
5 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall
6 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
8 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
9 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s
10 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown
11 - Minneapolis. MN - Skyway Theatre
12 - Kansas City, MO - CrossroadsKC
13 - Denver, CO - Summit
15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
16 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse
17 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
18 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
19 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
20 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
21 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO
23 - Fresno, CA - Tioga-Sequoia Brewery
24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco Theater
25 - Garden Grove, CA - Garden Amp
26 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club
27 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
28 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
30 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
31 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
November
1 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage
2 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
4 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In
5 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
* no Toxic Holocaust
# Festival Performance