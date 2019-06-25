GWAR Announces Use Your Collusion Fall Tour With SACRED REICH, TOXIC HOLOCAUST, AGAINST THE GRAIN; Video Message

Human Scum. Prepare your sacrificial offerings. The time has come for your Lords and Masters GWAR to announce their fall headline tour!

The Use Your Collusion tour kicks off September 12 in Norfolk, VA and will run through November 5 in Indianapolis, IN. A complete list of dates can be found below. Supporting GWAR will be thrash metal stalwarts Sacred Reich, and Toxic Holocaust, along with Detroit rockers Against The Grain.

Tickets and VIP packages go on sale this Friday, June 28. Watch a message from guitarist Pustulus Maximus below.

Tour dates:

September

12 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa*

13 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre*

14 - Chicago, IL - “Riot Fest#

15 - Sauget, IL - Pop’s*

16 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

18 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic

19 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

20 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine

21 - Jacksonville, NC - The Tarheel

22 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

23 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

24 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

25 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

27 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life#

28 - Greensboro, NC - The Cone Denim Entertainment Center

29 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

30 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

October

1 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

2 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

4 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

5 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

6 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

8 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

9 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s

10 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

11 - Minneapolis. MN - Skyway Theatre

12 - Kansas City, MO - CrossroadsKC

13 - Denver, CO - Summit

15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

16 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse

17 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

18 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

19 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

20 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

21 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

23 - Fresno, CA - Tioga-Sequoia Brewery

24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco Theater

25 - Garden Grove, CA - Garden Amp

26 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club

27 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

28 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

30 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

31 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

November

1 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage

2 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

4 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

5 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

* no Toxic Holocaust

# Festival Performance