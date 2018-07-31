GWAR - Carnival Of Chaos, Ragnarök, This Toilet Earth LP Reissues Now Available

GWAR has released LP reissues of the classic albums Carnival Of Chaos, Ragnarök and This Toilet Earth via Metal Blade Records. Available as 180g picture discs, these exclusive editions can be purchased here.

Carnival Of Chaos

- dark blue / light blue marbled vinyl (limited to 1000 copies)

- yellow w/ red splatter vinyl (limited to 500 copies)

Side A

"Penguin Attack"

"Let's Blame The Lightman"

"First Rule Is"

"Sammy"



Side B

"Endless Apocalypse"

"Billy Bad Ass"

"Hate Love Songs"

"Letter From The Scallop Boat"

"Pre-Skool Prostitute"



Side C

"If I Could Be That"

"In Her Fear"

"Back To Iraq"

"I Suck On My Thumb"

"The Private Pain Of Techno Destructo"

"Gonna Kill U"



Side D

"Sex Cow"

"Antarctican Drinking Song"

"Don't Need A Man"



Ragnarök

- grey / white marbled vinyl (limited to 1000 copies)

- blue / red swirl vinyl (limited to 500 copies)

Side A

"Meat Sandwich"

"The New Plague"

"Whargoul"

"Ragnarok"

"Dirty, Filthy"

"Stalin's Organs"

"Knife In Yer Guts"



Side B

"Think You Outta Know This"

"Martyr Dumb"

"Nudged"

"Fire In The Loins"

"Surf Of Syn"

"Crush Kill Destroy"

"None But The Brave"



This Toilet Earth

- red / black split vinyl (limited to 1000 copies)

- blue / red splatter vinyl (limited to 500 copies)

Side A

"Saddam A Go-Go"

"Penis I See"

"Eat Steel"

"Jack The World"

"Sonderkommando"

"Bad Bad Men"

"Pepperoni"



Side B

"The Innsiduous Soliloquy Of Skulhedface"

"Fight"

"The Issue Of Tissue (Spacecake)"

"Pocket Pool"

"Slap U Around"

"Krak Down"

"Filthy Flow"

"The Obliteration Of Flab Quarv 7"