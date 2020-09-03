GWAR Drops “Cool Place To Park” Music Video Featuring Remixed And Remastered Audio

GWAR are currently in the midst of the 30th anniversary celebration of Scumdogs Of The Universe. That celebration also consists of you, the human scum purchasing special 30th anniversary editions of the album, so once again you can worship at the feet of your masters, while listening to this glorious aural masterpiece, the way it was meant to be heard.

The album is available on CD, Double LP, Cassette and digital and is available for pre-order here. The limited edition box sets are nearly sold out and the last few are available exclusively at gwar.net.

Today, the band unleashes a classic performance video, featuring the newly remixed and remastered audio version “Cool Place To Park". Watch below: