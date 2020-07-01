GWAR Joins Forces With In De Goot Entertainment

Sleazy P. Martini, the longtime manager of GWAR, has sold the band’s contract to In De Goot Entertainment. Proving he is the most unscrupulous manager since Colonel Tom Parker, Sleazy P. traded the band for a pile of filthy lucre in order to fund his lavish lifestyle of dissipated dalliances with drugs, prostitutes and high powered weaponry. We suspect Sleazy is somehow still calling the shots, but he has entrusted the band’s future to industry veteran Wild Bill Mcgathy’s freewheeling management company In De Goot Entertainment.

Sleazy had this to say: “I like McGathy, he knows where the bodies are buried. This way, he does the shakedowns, and I just collect the cash.”

The band’s drummer Jizmak da Gusha added simply, "Fuck! Sleazy you sold us out for crack money…again."

Bill Mcgathy comments “You can’t talk about outrageous live performances & career longevity in the heavy metal world without talking about this legendary band. As human scum, we are excited to dive right in & grateful to have been accepted into the ferociously ingenious world of GWAR!”

"Human Scum! Times are tough. You’ve probably missed rent and emptied your bank account on toilet paper, frozen pizzas, and subscriptions to porn sites. Now that you are unemployed and destitute, your Lords and Masters GWAR have created something new to tempt you into wasting your meager stimulus checks. 2020 marks of the 30th Anniversary of seminal GWAR album Scumdogs Of The Universe. 30 fucking years! Who would have thought??"

In celebration of this momentous occasion, GWAR is pleased to announce a special 30th Anniversary Scumdogs Of The Universe Box Set! This limited edition release of Scumdogs Of The Universe has been completely remixed, remastered, and perfected by Ronan Chris Murphy. Hear GWAR’s classic breakout album the way the Scumdogs intended the listener to hear it.

The 30th Anniversary Scumdogs Of The Universe Box Set includes never before released versions of songs you love with lots of goodies and collectibles thrown in.

This massive collection includes:

*Remixed and Remastered album on two 180g White and Red Opaque Vinyl Discs

*Cassette of demos and rarities

*48 page book of classic photos, gig posters and more

*GWAR illustrated vinyl slipmat

*Giant 3 foot x 4 foot subway poster of the album cover image

*Collectable reproduction All Access pass

*8x10 promo photo

*Enclosed in a custom display box

*MP3, WAV, or FLAC download of the remastered audio

*Sticker Pack

*Death Certificate

Pre-order your copy here. Signed sets come with custom Swirl Vinyl and they are available exclusively at GWAR.net.

Demo Cassette tracklisting:

"Vlad The Impaler"

"Black & Huge"

"Years w/o"

"Sexy Song"

"Death Pod"

"Cardinal Syn"

"Cool Place To Park"

"Jellyfish (King Queen)"

"Bring Me The Child"

"Slave Song"

Vinyl tracklisting:

Side A

"Salamanizer"

"Maggots"

"Sick Of You"

"Vlad The Impaler"

Side B

"Slaughterama"

"King Queen"

Side C

"Horror Of Yig"

"Love Surgery"

"Sexecutioner"

Side D

"Years Without Light"

"Black N Huge "

"Death Pod"

"Cool Place To Park"