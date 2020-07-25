GWAR Perform Acoustic Set For The AV Club In New Video

The AV Club has had the honor of being blessed with the presence of your Lords and Masters Gwar, five times so far. For their record breaking sixth visit, which can be seen below, the AV Club decided to task Gwar with their toughest challenge yet. An acoustic set.

Yes that’s right, early during the quarantine, frontman The Berserker Blothar, guitarist Pustulus Maximus and guitarist Balsac the Jaws of Death teamed up over Zoom from their Antarctic fortresses for an exclusive four song acoustic set. Watch as they play stripped down versions of Gwar anthems: “Fuck This Place”, “I’ll Be Your Monster”, “Gonna Kill You”, and “The Road Behind”.

“I love the AV Club, and as everyone knows we are the undisputed heavyweight champions of their cover song contest, so it made sense for us to do this ridiculous acoustic project. I'm also hoping this helps bring ridicule on all the po-faced indy rockers groaning into their laptops and pretending to care. Look how easy it is to suck! Anybody can do it,” says The Berserker Blothar.

Guitarist Pustulus Maximus adds, “Basically I'm going to quit metal and play these unplugged wooden guitars from here on out. There was no better place to debut my new career choice of playing Antarctican folk music than the AV Club.”

In 2019, Gwar covered AC/DC's "If You Want Blood (You Got It)" for the AV Club: