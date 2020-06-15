GWAR - Petition To Erect ODERUS URUNGUS Statue In Place Of Robert E. Lee Statue Nears 50,000 Signatures

What started as an improbable at best venture to have a statue of late Gwar frontman Oderus Urungus replace the controversial Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond, Virginia, has gained impressive traction. The petition, seeking 50,000 signatures, has currently amassed 47,404 signatures, it reads:

"Robert E. Lee is a failed war general that supported a racist cause, For too long, the city of Richmond has been displaying statues of him and other loser civil war veterans.

We the scumdogs of the universe call on the city of Richmond to erect a statue of great local leader Oderus Urungus in its place. While Oderus comes from the planet Scumdogia, he called Richmond his home, working with the local art community and employing local artists and ladies of the night."

To view, and / or sign the petition, visit this location.

Gwar drummer Jizmak Da Gusha recently visited the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond, VA which has been heavily vandalized in the wake of the recent Black Lives Matter protests, sparked by the killing of George Floyd.