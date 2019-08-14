GWAR Return To UK And Europe For Tour In November / December With Support From VOIVOD; Announcement Video Streaming

People of Europe! It has been over 10 years since your Alien Overlords GWAR feasted on the souls of the Old World. At last, the wait is finally over. The time has come for GWAR’s insatiable thirst for blood to be quenched. Yes, you heard right! Your Lords and Masters GWAR will make their triumphant return across the pond late this November into December on their Use Your Collusion 2019 European & UK Tour.

The attack begins in Bochum, Germany on November 22. They end their invasion by storming Zurich, Switzerland on December 14, and by that time the continent will be little more than a smouldering pile of poo. Main support for the whole tour are metal legends, Voivod.

All tickets will be available for purchase at gwar.net. Pre-sales begin today and the general public on-sale is set for August 16 at 9 AM, GMT.

"GWAR has waited long enough to terrorize youth across the pond. What better way to spend a winter than pillaging and copulating across Europe, says guitarist Pustulus Maximus.

Lead singer The Berserker Blóthar chimes in, “All of Europe will bow to the majesty of GWAR! We will destroy your cities and consume all of your drugs. We will bring welcome death to the most depressed, emotionally and sexually repressed people on Earth. I cannot wait to wreak havoc on your infinitely inferior plumbing.”

“In Europe they call me doner kabob because that’s all I eat there. I Love European culture. Can’t wait for the tour, adds drummer JiZMak da Gusha.

Footage of the band announcing the tour has leaked from their fortress in Antarctica. Watch the video below.

Dates:

November

22 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix*

23 - Vaureal, France - Le Forum*

24 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion*

26 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

27 - Kortrijk, Belgium - De Kruen

28 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 KZ

30 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy

December

1 - Glasgow, UK - The Garage

2 - Wolverhampton, UK - Steel Mill

3 - Newcastle, UK - Riverside

4 - London, UK - Islington Academy

5 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa

6 - Bremen, Germany - Schlachthof

7 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

8 - Berlin, Germany - Festsaal Kreuzberg

9 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory

10 - Ziln, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock Cafe

11 - Graz, Austria - Explosvi

12 - Ljubljana, Slovakia - Kino Siska

13 - Pinarella di Cervia, Italy - Rock Planet

14 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

* - Downcast Collision opens November 22 - 24

- Childrain opens November 26 - December14