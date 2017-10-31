GWAR's BLOTHAR Talks New Album - "It's A Listening-Transmitted Disease"

In a new interview with music writer Joel Gausten, GWAR singer The Berserker Blothar addresses a variety of critical topics including the band’s new album (The Blood Of Gods), his thoughts on President Donald Trump and how GWAR’s touring mate Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein (Misfits) can improve his health. Excerpts from the chat appear below:



Joel: Ever since I heard the new GWAR album, my penis has burned whenever I urinate. Why is that?

Blothar: "Well, I think you’ve caught a little bit of the 24-hour HIV. It’s free with every record; it just comes as part of the purchase. We’ve managed to find a way to actually transmit sexually transmitted disease through just listening. Now, it's a listening-transmitted disease. It kind of takes the fun out of it; it’s a disease, but you don’t get to have sex. You just get to listen, which kind of sucks."

Joel: This is your first album without your great leader, Oderus. Tell me, as you look back at his grand legacy, what is the greatest thing his cock ever did for the universe?

Blothar: "The greatest thing that Oderus ever did for the universe, or his cock in particular?"

Joel: His cock in particular, yes.

Blothar: "Well, the Cuttlefish of Cthulhu struck out of its own for a little while. The Cuttlefish is actually still around; that’s a little-known fact of GWAR lore. While Oderus perished, the Cuttlefish did not. It managed to escape and scuttle off. On the first tour that we did without Oderus, the Cuttlefish showed up; it came through an inter-dimensional gloryhole. It poked its way in, and then it just escaped. It just ran offstage, so nobody knows where it is. The Cuttlefish will probably be making an appearance; he’s still influencing the world out there, so you can look for more from the Cuttlefish of Cthulhu in the future."

The complete interview is available at this location.

GWAR have released thier new studio album, The Blood Of Gods, via Metal Blade Records. A full album stream is available below.

GWAR are set to return to the The Howard Stern Wrap Up Show this Halloween, Tuesday October 31st. The band is set to perform two songs including "I'll Be Your Monster" and another special song. The show is hosted by Gary Dell'Abate and Jon Hein and airs at 11 AM, EST on Howard 100 and Howard 101 on SiriusXM and repeats throughout the day.

The Blood Of Gods, produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by Ronan Chris "Lord God" Murphy, is available in Standard CD, 2LP Colored Vinyl and Digital formats. Order your copy of the new album at this location.

The Blood Of Gods tracklisting:

“War On GWAR”

“Viking Death Machine”

“El Presidente”

“I'll Be Your Monster”

“Auroch”

“Swarm”

“The Sordid Soliloquy Of Sawborg Destructo”

“Death To Dickie Duncan”

“Crushed By The Cross”

“Fuck This Place”

“ Phantom Limb”

“If You Want Blood (You Got It)” (AC/DC cover)

Album stream:

“I'll Be Your Monster” video:

“Fuck This Place” video:

Tour dates:

October (with Ghoul, Doyle, U.S. Bastards)

31 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

November (with Ghoul, Doyle, U.S. Bastards)

1 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

2 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom* (Stonecutters Open)

3 - St. Louis, MO - Pop's

4 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock

5 - Lawrence, KS - Granada

November (with Ghoul, He Is Legend, U.S. Bastards)

7 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

8 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramid

9 - Saskatoon, SK - Saskatoon Events Center

10 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

11 - Calgary, AB - The Palaces

13 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore

14 - Portland, OR - Roseland

15 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

17 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

18 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club

19 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

21 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

22 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theater

23 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater

24 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

25 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

26 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

28 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

29 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

30 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

December (with Ghoul, He Is Legend, U.S. Bastards)

1 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

2 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theater

3 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

5 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

6 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz

8 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

9 - Peoria, IL - Limelight

10 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

(Photo - Rachel Naomi)