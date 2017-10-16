GWAR Streaming New Single “I’ll Be Your Monster”; Audio
October 16, 2017, an hour ago
This Friday, October 20th, GWAR will release a new studio album, The Blood Of Gods, via Metal Blade Records. The band are streaming the new single, “I'll Be Your Monster” Listen below.
The Blood Of Gods, produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by Ronan Chris "Lord God" Murphy, will be available in Standard CD, 2LP Colored Vinyl and Digital formats. Pre-order your copy of the new album at this location. Digital pre-orders include instant gratification downloads of "Fuck This Place" and “El Presidente”. Limited edition special bundle packs are available for pre-order as well.
The Blood Of Gods tracklisting:
“War On GWAR”
“Viking Death Machine”
“El Presidente”
“I'll Be Your Monster”
“Auroch”
“Swarm”
“The Sordid Soliloquy Of Sawborg Destructo”
“Death To Dickie Duncan”
“Crushed By The Cross”
“Fuck This Place”
“ Phantom Limb”
“If You Want Blood (You Got It)” (AC/DC cover)
“I'll Be Your Monster”:
“El Presidente”:
“Fuck This Place” video:
In support of the new album, your Lords and Masters will leave their arctic slumber and return to the road to cause aural (and anal) devastation across North America.
Joining in the chaos will be Ghoul, Doyle (10/20 - 11/5), He Is Legend (11/7 - 12/10) and U.S. Bastards. The tour kicks off in Richmond, VA on October 20th and runs through December 10th in Detroit, MI. The tour includes a stop in New York City on Halloween as well. A complete list of dates can be found below.
The Berserker Blothar had this to say about the upcoming tour: "Humans, we are coming to tear your world apart with a live performance the likes of which has never been seen on this or any other planet! This album, The Blood Of Gods, is the greatest thing since French toast. Just hearing these songs performed will result in an instant paroxysm of weeping, gnashing of teeth, and the uncontrollable voiding of your filthy bowels. Now, we are taking the whole bloody shit show on the road, with the most spectacular, blood-drenched, gruesome, and terrifying rock concert of all time. Don't miss your chance to sacrifice yourself to GWAR at a venue near you!"
Bohabs. Be the coolest corpse in the pile. Don't miss your chance to pledge your allegiance to GWAR each night when they rape and pillage your town. Head to this location to take part in The Lords and Masters VIP Experience.
General admission tickets and VIP Packages go on sale to the public this Friday, August 18th at 10 AM, Eastern.
The Lords and Masters VIP Experience Includes:
* One (1) General Admission Ticket with Venue Early Entry (potentially guest list)
* Exclusive access to GWAR soundcheck where you will pledge allegiance to your Lords & Masters
* Invitation to play a GWAR instrument onstage at soundcheck
* Tour of the weapons of your Lords & Masters
* Crowd Free Merch Access
* One (1) Souvenir item signed by members of GWAR
* One (1) Souvenir GWAR laminate
* Photo opportunity with GWAR before the show
* You will be killed by GWAR on stage during the show.
* Designated Slave Pit Area to pledge your allegiance before you are killed on stage by GWAR
There are only 5 VIP tickets available per show, that's it so don't wait.
Tour dates:
October (with Ghoul, Doyle, U.S. Bastards)
20 - Richmond, VA - The National
21 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
22 - Toronto, ON - Opera House* (No Doyle)
23 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls
25 - Greensboro, NC - Arizona Petes
26 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
27 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
28 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
29 - Philadelphia, PA - Trocadero
31 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
November (with Ghoul, Doyle, U.S. Bastards)
1 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
2 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom* (Stonecutters Open)
3 - St. Louis, MO - Pop's
4 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock
5 - Lawrence, KS - Granada
November (with Ghoul, He Is Legend, U.S. Bastards)
7 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
8 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramid
9 - Saskatoon, SK - Saskatoon Events Center
10 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
11 - Calgary, AB - The Palaces
13 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore
14 - Portland, OR - Roseland
15 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
17 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst
18 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club
19 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
21 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
22 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theater
23 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater
24 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
25 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
26 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
28 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
29 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
30 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
December (with Ghoul, He Is Legend, U.S. Bastards)
1 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
2 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theater
3 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
5 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
6 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz
8 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
9 - Peoria, IL - Limelight
10 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
(Photo - Rachel Naomi)