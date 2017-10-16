GWAR Streaming New Single “I’ll Be Your Monster”; Audio

This Friday, October 20th, GWAR will release a new studio album, The Blood Of Gods, via Metal Blade Records. The band are streaming the new single, “I'll Be Your Monster” Listen below.

The Blood Of Gods, produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by Ronan Chris "Lord God" Murphy, will be available in Standard CD, 2LP Colored Vinyl and Digital formats. Pre-order your copy of the new album at this location. Digital pre-orders include instant gratification downloads of "Fuck This Place" and “El Presidente”. Limited edition special bundle packs are available for pre-order as well.

The Blood Of Gods tracklisting:

“War On GWAR”

“Viking Death Machine”

“El Presidente”

“I'll Be Your Monster”

“Auroch”

“Swarm”

“The Sordid Soliloquy Of Sawborg Destructo”

“Death To Dickie Duncan”

“Crushed By The Cross”

“Fuck This Place”

“ Phantom Limb”

“If You Want Blood (You Got It)” (AC/DC cover)

“I'll Be Your Monster”:

“El Presidente”:

“Fuck This Place” video:

In support of the new album, your Lords and Masters will leave their arctic slumber and return to the road to cause aural (and anal) devastation across North America.

Joining in the chaos will be Ghoul, Doyle (10/20 - 11/5), He Is Legend (11/7 - 12/10) and U.S. Bastards. The tour kicks off in Richmond, VA on October 20th and runs through December 10th in Detroit, MI. The tour includes a stop in New York City on Halloween as well. A complete list of dates can be found below.

The Berserker Blothar had this to say about the upcoming tour: "Humans, we are coming to tear your world apart with a live performance the likes of which has never been seen on this or any other planet! This album, The Blood Of Gods, is the greatest thing since French toast. Just hearing these songs performed will result in an instant paroxysm of weeping, gnashing of teeth, and the uncontrollable voiding of your filthy bowels. Now, we are taking the whole bloody shit show on the road, with the most spectacular, blood-drenched, gruesome, and terrifying rock concert of all time. Don't miss your chance to sacrifice yourself to GWAR at a venue near you!"

Bohabs. Be the coolest corpse in the pile. Don't miss your chance to pledge your allegiance to GWAR each night when they rape and pillage your town. Head to this location to take part in The Lords and Masters VIP Experience.

General admission tickets and VIP Packages go on sale to the public this Friday, August 18th at 10 AM, Eastern.

The Lords and Masters VIP Experience Includes:

* One (1) General Admission Ticket with Venue Early Entry (potentially guest list)

* Exclusive access to GWAR soundcheck where you will pledge allegiance to your Lords & Masters

* Invitation to play a GWAR instrument onstage at soundcheck

* Tour of the weapons of your Lords & Masters

* Crowd Free Merch Access

* One (1) Souvenir item signed by members of GWAR

* One (1) Souvenir GWAR laminate

* Photo opportunity with GWAR before the show

* You will be killed by GWAR on stage during the show.

* Designated Slave Pit Area to pledge your allegiance before you are killed on stage by GWAR

There are only 5 VIP tickets available per show, that's it so don't wait.

Tour dates:

October (with Ghoul, Doyle, U.S. Bastards)

20 - Richmond, VA - The National

21 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

22 - Toronto, ON - Opera House* (No Doyle)

23 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls

25 - Greensboro, NC - Arizona Petes

26 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

27 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

28 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

29 - Philadelphia, PA - Trocadero

31 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

November (with Ghoul, Doyle, U.S. Bastards)

1 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

2 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom* (Stonecutters Open)

3 - St. Louis, MO - Pop's

4 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock

5 - Lawrence, KS - Granada

November (with Ghoul, He Is Legend, U.S. Bastards)

7 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

8 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramid

9 - Saskatoon, SK - Saskatoon Events Center

10 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

11 - Calgary, AB - The Palaces

13 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore

14 - Portland, OR - Roseland

15 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

17 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

18 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club

19 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

21 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

22 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theater

23 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater

24 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

25 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

26 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

28 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

29 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

30 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

December (with Ghoul, He Is Legend, U.S. Bastards)

1 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

2 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theater

3 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

5 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

6 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz

8 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

9 - Peoria, IL - Limelight

10 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

