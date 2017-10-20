GWAR - The Blood Of Gods Album Streaming In Full
October 20, 2017, an hour ago
GWAR have released thier new studio album, The Blood Of Gods, via Metal Blade Records. A full album stream is available below. A music video for the new single, “I'll Be Your Monster”, can be seen exclusively at HowardStern.com.
GWAR are set to return to the The Howard Stern Wrap Up Show this Halloween, Tuesday October 31st. The band is set to perform two songs including "I'll Be Your Monster" and another special song. The show is hosted by Gary Dell'Abate and Jon Hein and airs at 11 AM, EST on Howard 100 and Howard 101 on SiriusXM and repeats throughout the day.
The Blood Of Gods, produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by Ronan Chris "Lord God" Murphy, is available in Standard CD, 2LP Colored Vinyl and Digital formats. Order your copy of the new album at this location.
The Blood Of Gods tracklisting:
“War On GWAR”
“Viking Death Machine”
“El Presidente”
“I'll Be Your Monster”
“Auroch”
“Swarm”
“The Sordid Soliloquy Of Sawborg Destructo”
“Death To Dickie Duncan”
“Crushed By The Cross”
“Fuck This Place”
“ Phantom Limb”
“If You Want Blood (You Got It)” (AC/DC cover)
Album stream:
“I'll Be Your Monster”:
“Fuck This Place” video:
Tour dates:
October (with Ghoul, Doyle, U.S. Bastards)
20 - Richmond, VA - The National
21 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
22 - Toronto, ON - Opera House* (No Doyle)
23 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls
25 - Greensboro, NC - Arizona Petes
26 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
27 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
28 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
29 - Philadelphia, PA - Trocadero
31 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
November (with Ghoul, Doyle, U.S. Bastards)
1 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
2 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom* (Stonecutters Open)
3 - St. Louis, MO - Pop's
4 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock
5 - Lawrence, KS - Granada
November (with Ghoul, He Is Legend, U.S. Bastards)
7 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
8 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramid
9 - Saskatoon, SK - Saskatoon Events Center
10 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
11 - Calgary, AB - The Palaces
13 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore
14 - Portland, OR - Roseland
15 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
17 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst
18 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club
19 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
21 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
22 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theater
23 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater
24 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
25 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
26 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
28 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
29 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
30 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
December (with Ghoul, He Is Legend, U.S. Bastards)
1 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
2 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theater
3 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
5 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
6 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz
8 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
9 - Peoria, IL - Limelight
10 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
(Photo - Rachel Naomi)