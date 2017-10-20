GWAR - The Blood Of Gods Album Streaming In Full

GWAR have released thier new studio album, The Blood Of Gods, via Metal Blade Records. A full album stream is available below. A music video for the new single, “I'll Be Your Monster”, can be seen exclusively at HowardStern.com.

GWAR are set to return to the The Howard Stern Wrap Up Show this Halloween, Tuesday October 31st. The band is set to perform two songs including "I'll Be Your Monster" and another special song. The show is hosted by Gary Dell'Abate and Jon Hein and airs at 11 AM, EST on Howard 100 and Howard 101 on SiriusXM and repeats throughout the day.

The Blood Of Gods, produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by Ronan Chris "Lord God" Murphy, is available in Standard CD, 2LP Colored Vinyl and Digital formats. Order your copy of the new album at this location.

The Blood Of Gods tracklisting:

“War On GWAR”

“Viking Death Machine”

“El Presidente”

“I'll Be Your Monster”

“Auroch”

“Swarm”

“The Sordid Soliloquy Of Sawborg Destructo”

“Death To Dickie Duncan”

“Crushed By The Cross”

“Fuck This Place”

“ Phantom Limb”

“If You Want Blood (You Got It)” (AC/DC cover)

Album stream:

“I'll Be Your Monster”:

“Fuck This Place” video:

Tour dates:

October (with Ghoul, Doyle, U.S. Bastards)

20 - Richmond, VA - The National

21 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

22 - Toronto, ON - Opera House* (No Doyle)

23 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls

25 - Greensboro, NC - Arizona Petes

26 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

27 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

28 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

29 - Philadelphia, PA - Trocadero

31 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

November (with Ghoul, Doyle, U.S. Bastards)

1 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

2 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom* (Stonecutters Open)

3 - St. Louis, MO - Pop's

4 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock

5 - Lawrence, KS - Granada

November (with Ghoul, He Is Legend, U.S. Bastards)

7 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

8 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramid

9 - Saskatoon, SK - Saskatoon Events Center

10 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

11 - Calgary, AB - The Palaces

13 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore

14 - Portland, OR - Roseland

15 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

17 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

18 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club

19 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

21 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

22 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theater

23 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater

24 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

25 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

26 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

28 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

29 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

30 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

December (with Ghoul, He Is Legend, U.S. Bastards)

1 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

2 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theater

3 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

5 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

6 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz

8 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

9 - Peoria, IL - Limelight

10 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

(Photo - Rachel Naomi)