GYPSY PISTOLEROS Sign To Golden Robot Records

Gypsy Lee Pistolero and Gypsy Pistoleros, the Flamenco glam sleaze rock ‘n’ roll pioneers, have signed a worldwide global record deal with Golden Robot Global Entertainment/RIOT Records, joining Rose Tattoo, Steve Riley’s L.A. Guns, Skid Row, Kings X, and will return with, The Greatest Flamenco Sleaze Glam band ever; a best of 18 track anthology for release this summer. They have also begun work on a brand new album in Black Tree Recording Studios, The Mescalito Vampires, with Joe Gibb (David Bowie, The Cure, The Kinks, Jane’s Addiction, Katatonia) back at the helm producing for release early next year.

Gypsy Lee Pistolero AKA Lee Mark Jones has pursued an acting career during the last 5 years and starred in various independent horror movies.

His Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019 hit one man show A Rock N Roll Suicide, his autobiographical story that included singing live, chronicling his life as a nearly never was rock star ironically led to renewed interest in his musical career and the signing to Golden Robot.

GLP stated, "I’m thrilled to be back in the rock ‘n’ roll circus! Even though it may destroy my never nearly was rock star show? There is unfinished business with Gypsy Pistoleros, it deserves to be more than a cult band, and with Golden Robot/Riot Records it now has a chance to reach a global audience and become the success the music deserves! I’m excited and cannot wait for everyone to hear the new stuff, Flamenco glam sleaze rumba rock ‘n’ roll is back!"

The Mescalito Vampires tracklisting:

“A Town Called Nowhere”

“Viva Zapata”

“Only The Good Die Young”

“Another Friday Night”

“Just Give Me Everything”

“The Forsaken”

“Graveyard Of Tears”

“El Mariachi”

“They Call Me Django”

“Johnny Dangerous”

“The Stranger”