H.E.A.T Announce May 2020 UK Tour In Support Of New Studio Album

Swedish rock band, H.E.A.T, will play three exclusive UK shows in May 2020. The band will tour with British rock band Vega, award winning band Mason Hill and 4-piece Collateral. The four bands will play Wolverhampton KK’s Steel Mill (May 28), the London Garage (May 29) and Swansea Patti Pavilion (May 30).

H.E.A.T will release their brand-new album, H.E.A.T II, on CD digipak, vinyl and digital on February 21 via earMUSIC. The album will be ready to pre-order from Friday, November 29, here.

H.E.A.T II is the first album to be produced entirely by the band - with Jona Tee and Dave Dalone as producers. “This is what we would sound like if we made a debut album 2019, hence the title.”

The first single “One By One” (released September 27) gave a first glance into what is to come for the new album and was followed by the second single “Rise”. The band explains: “'Rise' is about uniting and rebelling against the powers that be. Whatever that may be is subjective to the listener.”

This album goes back to the band's beginnings, redefining the raw H.E.A.T sound - a sound that oozes classic rock coolness paired with the snotty confidence of one of rock and roll's most talented bands today.

In a time when artists like Foreigner, Journey and Whitesnake are enjoying a resurgence, teenagers are re-discovering the melodic approach to hard rock. The kids are suddenly wearing their classic rock band logos on t-shirts. H.E.A.T is the beacon of light that many say will carry this tradition into the future. They’re young, ambitious and full of energy and ideas.

(Photo - Steven Christie)