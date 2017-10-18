H.E.A.T Roadmovie: German Radio Promo Trip; Video

In the new video below, Swedish rock band H.E.A.T undertake a German radio promo trip for their new album, Into The Great Unknown, out now via earMUSIC.

After one and a half years of intense song-writing, with guitarist Dave Dalone (aka Sky Davis) back in the mix, the band went on a questionable trip to record an album in Thailand, once again with Swedish Grammy award-winning producer Tobias Lindell. With 10 top songs in their cannon, H.E.A.T entered the heavenly Karma Sound studios in the outskirts of Bangkok to record what would become the fifth studio album. Once again the band continue the musical landscape with an innovative, highly explosive and refreshing melodic rock sound and an unforgettable collection of fantastic new songs.

Into The Great Unknown is the follow-up to 2014’s critically acclaimed Tearing Down The Walls. 2012’s successful Address The Nation album was praised worldwide as one of the best albums of the year, and consolidated the H.E.A.T’s growing reputation as the new leading band in hard edged melodic rock. Into The Great Unknown is a rock and roll journey into the great unknown. The album delivers everything H.E.A.T is loved for - frontman Erik Grönwall’s incredible vocal talent and the band’s traditional approach to melodic rock.

Tracklisting:

“Bastard Of Society”

“Redefined”

“Shit City”

“Time On Our Side”

“Best Of The Broken”

“Eye Of The Storm”

“Blind Leads The Blind”

“We Rule”

“Do You Want It?”

“Into The Great Unknown”

“Redefined” video:

“Time On Our Side” lyric video: