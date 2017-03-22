HADES – First Two Albums To Be Reissued With Rare Tracks

Dark Symphonies has announced their cooperation with New Jersey-based, cult thrash metal act Hades, to reissue their amazing 1987 debut album Resisting Success, as well as their sophomore release from 1988 If At First You Don't Succeed... Both of these gems will be presented separately as deluxe double CD sets, complete a plethora of rare demo and unreleased tracks from the band's personal archives.

Hades first released their now classic speed metal debut Resisting Success in 1987. The band broke up after completing a European tour in 1989, a year after releasing their sophomore effort If At First You Don't Succeed... After the breakup, vocalist Alan Tecchio moved to Austin, Texas to join prog rockers Watchtower for a year. In 1990 he reunited with guitarist Dan Lorenzo in his new band Non-Fiction. Non-Fiction recorded three full-lengths and toured the U.S. and Europe extensively before their breakup in 1995. Interestingly, Hades released a reunion CD called Exist To Resist on Black Pumpkin Records in 1994 while Non-Fiction was still active.





In 1999 Hades signed to Metal Blade Records and released their comeback CD Saviorself. Originally a demo, this release showed the band focusing on a new, more mature heavy sound. The Downside followed in 2000. Possessing a much better production and more cohesive songwriting this release saw Hades pushing themselves to another level as a unified band. Hades finest moment came in support of The Downside during an appearance at Germany's infamous Wacken 2000 outdoor festival.

Both of these amazing double CD sets will be carefully mastered from the original analog sources for the best possible sound, and will be designed after the original releases, featuring original cover artwork, taking elements from the original layouts with attention to detail, even down to the logo and typeface for a touch of nostalgia. Also included are tons of unpublished classic band photos, flyers and brand new liner notes from original founding member Dan Lorenzo. Limited to 1000 copies each worldwide.