Dan Lorenzo, the founding member of both Hades and Non-Fiction, has teamed up with Nathan Opposition (Ancient VVisdom) to form a musical project called Vessel Of Light.

Their debut album will be released this September. Stay tuned for more details.

I wonder what it would sound like to collaborate with #NathanOpposition #music #musicians #songwriters #itsHappening #ancientvvisdom #hades #jesus #satan A post shared by Dan Lorenzo (@danlorenzock) on Apr 22, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT