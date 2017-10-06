HAEMORRHAGE Release We Are The Gore; Entire Album Available For Streaming

Spanish goregrind stalwarts, Haemorrhage, have released their seventh studio album, We Are The Gore, via Relapse Records. The album is available on CD/LP/Digital. Physical packages and digital orders are available via Relapse.com here and Bandcamp here. A full album stream is available below.

Embalmed at Mpire Studio in Madrid by Alfredo and Javi Ustara and mastered by Brad Boatright (Obituary, Nails, Skinless), We Are The Gore embodies 14 tracks and 35 blood-soaked minutes of pathological gore, ideal for listening to in mortuaries and mausoleums.

With numerous guest appearances from current and former members of Carcass, Impaled, Dead Infection, Ghoul and others, Haemorrhage take their nauseating blend of scalpel-sharp riffs, triple threat guttural vocals, and bone-scraping rhythms to a new extreme. One listen to We Are The Gore will leave you soaked in buckets of bile and feeling like a freshly made cadaver.

Tracklisting:

“Nauseating Employments”

“Gore Gourmet”

“We Are The Gore”

“Transporting Cadavers”

“Bathed In Bile”

“The Cremator’s Song”

“Medical Maniacs”

“Forensick Squad”

“Gynecrologist”

“Miss Phlebotomy”

“C.S.C. (Crime Scene Cleaners)”

“Prosector’s Revenge”

“Organ Trader”

“Intravenous Molestation Of The Obstructionist Arteries (O-Pus Vii)”

“Artifacts Of The Autopsy” (Bonus Track)

Album stream:

“We Are The Gore” video:

“Transporting Cadavers” in-studio video:

“Nauseating Employments” lyric video:

Haemorrhage lineup:

Luisma - Guitar/Vocals

Ana - Guitar

Lugubrious - Vocals

Ramon - Bass

Erik - Drums

(Photos- Miguel Angel Galindo)