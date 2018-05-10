HAGEN ALTER Featuring SAMMY HAGAR's Son DREW HAGAR Release "Mourning Ritual" Single; Music Video Streaming

Drew Hagar (son of rock legend Sammy Hagar) has announced his new project, Hagen Alter, in collaboration with both Trevor William Church and Andrew Alejandro Saldate IV from Beastmaker.

Says Drew: "It’s an old school, 60s/70s rock n roll project with some major garage and psychedelic flavor. Trevor and I have known each other since we were fetuses, so we’re basically cousins, and of course our fathers played in various bands together over the years (Trevor’s pop is legendary bass ripper Bill “The Electric” Church). Andrew Saldate is one of Trevor’s best friends, a low key genius, and a fucking fantastic drummer and producer. This collab has been a long time coming, and we’re just getting started."

Hagen Alter's first single, "Mourning Ritual", is available everywhere digital music can be found. You can also get it via the group's Bandcamp page. A video for the track can be see below.

Drew continues: "Our debut record will be out sometime in the fall (likely October), and there will be plenty more music on the way before then."

Check out an extensive interview with Drew Hagar at Classic Rock Revisited.