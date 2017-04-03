HAIL OF BULLETS Live At Waken Open Air 2011; Video Of Full Performance Streaming

Hail Of Bullets performed at Germany’s Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2011. Footage of the band’s full set is available for streaming below.

Setlist:

“General Winter”

“Operation Z”

“Red Wolves Of Stalin”

“Kamikaze”

“Ordered Eastward”

"With sadness in our hearts, we hereby inform you that we have decided to pull the plug on Hail Of Bullets," reads a post dated March 13, 2017 on the band's official Facebook page. "The patient had been suffering from illness for a few years already. We thought we had cut out the disease a few years ago, but apparently the tumor was more widespread than we had expected. There are no immediate plans to resurrect the corpse…

PS: Personal messages/questions about this situation will not be answered. This is it, and both you and us will have to deal with that..."

Calling Rotterdam, Netherlands home, Hail Of Bullets released three albums via Metal Blade Records: …Of Frost And War (2008), On Divine Winds (2010), and III: The Rommel Chronicles (2013).

At the end of 2015, Hail Of Bullets parted ways with singer Martin van Drunen (Pestilence, Asphyx) due to personal issues, and Dave Ingram (Bolt Thrower, Benediction) was announced as the permanent replacement vocalist. The remainder of the lineup for this Dutch old school death metal supergroup stayed intact from beginning to end, namely: guitarists Paul Baayens and Stephan Gebédi (Thanatos), bassist Theo Van Eekelen, and drummer Ed Warby (Gorefest, Ayreon). The band's lyricial content centered on World War II.

"Warsaw Rising" video:

"Swoop Of The Falcon" lyric video:

"Operation Z" video: