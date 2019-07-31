HAIL! Returns - Supergroup Featuring CHRIS ADLER, STEVE "ZETRO" SOUZA, PHIL DEMMEL, JAMES LOMENZO Announce October Tour Dates

“We’re back!” decries James LoMenzo as he officially introduces the latest version of the supergroup Hail! “In always creating that once-in-a-lifetime experience for all our fans around the world, Hail!’s newest lineup for this tour will feature Chris Adler (Lamb Of God), Steve “Zetro” Souza (Exodus), Phil Demmel (ex-Machine Head, Vio-lence) and myself, James LoMenzo (ex-Megadeth, Black Label Society, White Lion).”

Phil Demmel, who played with Hail! in 2010, said: "I am so stoked to jam with all my bros Zet, Chris and James in Hail! and bring our brand of metal insanity to the lunatics overseas. Strap in you maniacs, it’s going to KILLER!!!”

“Although we’ve laid low the past few years, we never went away, nor will we ever. We were waiting for the right time to re-unleash our onslaught and now is that time,” said Hail! creator/manager Mark “Abba” Abbattista. “In keeping with our tradition of bringing the best in metal to some far off places we are thrilled to announce the first leg of our upcoming tour.”

Dates:

October

18 - El Barrio Hyatt Place El Rigga - Dubai, UAE

19 - Rock House - Moscow, Russia

20 - Live & Loud - Sofia, Bulgaria

22 - Malina Club - Novosibirsk, Russia

24 - Club Zhest - Almaty, Kazakhstan

25 - Promzona Club - Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

26 - Beirut Palace - Beirut, Lebanon

“I’m absolutely excitedt o head to some places I have never played to bang my head with such loyal metal fans, and I’m honoured to be surrounded by such heavy hitters like Phil Demmel, Chris Adler and James LoMenzo. Hail!!! To anyone coming out for this metal onslaught - buckle your seatbelts, your lives will never be the same! Hail!!!,” exclaimed Zetro.

Chris Adler agreed: “I’m lookingf orward to meeting the fans and exploring all of these off the beaten path locations, and I’m psyched to be doing it with three of the coolest and down to earth guys I’ve met over my career. Hail!”

“We have been doing this for over ten years and played in almost 30 countries, the appeal of Hail! is timeless and universal because it’s pure and it’s real - our reason is simple - we love to play songs we love to fans who love hearing them!”

Past Hail! members include Paul Bostaph (Slayer), Andreas Kisser (Sepultura), David Ellefson (Megadeth), Tim "Ripper" Owens (Judas Priest), Mike Portnoy (Dream Theater), James LoMenzo (Megadeth, White Lion, John Fogerty), Dave Linsk (Overkill), Phil Demmel (Machine Head), Tony MacAlpine, Whitfield Crane (Ugly Kid Joe, Life Of Agony), Glenn Drover (Megadeth), Tony Franklin (The Firm), Scott Travis (Judas Priest), Jimmy DeGrasso (Megadeth, Suicidal Tendencies), Paul Gray (Slipknot) and Roy Mayorga (Stone Sour).

Past guests who have jammed with Hail! include Slash (Guns N' Roses), Mikkey Dee (Motorhead, Scorpions), Frank Bello (Anthrax), Marko Hietala (Nightwish), Rob Cavestany and Mark Osequeda (Death Angel), Hank Sherman (Mercyful Fate), Bobby Blitz (Overkill), Cris Cafferty (Savatage, Trans-Siberian Orchestra), Uli Jon Roth (Scorpions, Electric Sun), Vinnie Moore (UFO), King Ov Hell (Gorgoroth), Silenoz (Dimmu Borgir), Tomas Haake (Meshuggah) and Jennifer Batten (Michael Jackson).